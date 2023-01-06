PERRY — Ty Webb scored 13 points with nine rebounds, DJ Jenks added 11 points and Joey McGraw-Allen contributed nine steals, eight assists, seven points and four rebounds as Perry turned back Owosso, 58-42, Thursday.
The Ramblers, now 3-5 overall, broke a four-game losing skid and kept Owosso winless at 0-8 overall. It was officially announced after the game by email that Owosso has a new head coach with Dave Owens replacing David Williams, who stepped down Wednesday.
Perry got off to a 6-2 lead in the early going and stretched the margin to 16-8 by the end of the first quarter. The Ramblers widened the lead to 31-18 by halftime and 46-26 after three quarters.
Ramblers head coach Scott Selbig said his team was able to find the open man and make the extra pass when called for. He said his team has weathered a rugged early-season schedule.
“We had a four-game stretch against some of the best teams in our state,” Selbig said. “Olivet, Laingsburg, Durand and Corunna. We went back to the drawing board, worked on some stuff and got a little bit better and came out with the win. These guys never quit. They’re up for the challenge. I just love what they did. We’ll try to build off of this one and back at it tomorrow.”
McGraw-Allen scored six of his points in the first quarter and was outstanding in every facet of the game, said Selbig. Jylon Peek had eight points with four steals while Noah Boski-Smitherman had six points.
Owosso senior center Andrew Lewis scored 14 points including 10 in the first half. He was able to score on strong drives to the basket and made 4 of 6 free throws. Santi Aguirre scored seven points while Jack Lintner and Nathan Parsons added four points. Caleb Fields led the Trojans on the boards with seven rebounds while Carter Miculka cleared six rebounds.
Owosso assistant coach Shawn Ardelean said the Trojans were made too many turnovers but played aggressively throughout.
“Just a lot of turnovers — unforced turnovers,” Ardelean said. “A lot of loose balls we weren’t able to get ended up into a layup for them. I felt like we gave great effort all night. The kids competed really hard and did everything the coaches asked. It just came down to they made more plays than us.”
Selbig said that he has tried to instill a selfless attitude on his team and it has seemed to be paying off.
“We were making the extra pass to the open guys and I got the kids some shirts before the season started that said, ‘We greater than me.’ And tonight that was our tell-tale sign that our message got through to them.”
OWOSSO SCORING: Isaac Williams 0 1-2 1, Justin Johnson 1 1-2 3, Nathan Parsons 1 2-4 4, Caleb Fields 1 0-1 2, Jack Lintner 1 1-2 4, Weston Yoho 1 1-2 3, Santi Aguirre 3 0-0 7, Paul Hrncharik 1 0-0 2, Andrew Lewis 5 4-4-6 14, Carter Miculka 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 10-17.
PERRY SCORING: Joey McGraw-Allen 3 1-3 7, DJ Jenks 4 2-2 11, Austin Poirier 2 0-1 4, Jylon Peek 4 0-0 8, Tristan Krupp 3 0-0 6, Noah Boske-Smitherman 3 0-1 6, Ty Webb 6 1-4 13, Tanner Selbig 1 1-2 3. Totals 26 5-13 58.
