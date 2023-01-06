Ty Webb

Perry senior forward Ty Webb, left, shoots in the second half as Owosso's Santi Aguirre, right, defends Thursday at Perry. Webb scored 13 points as the Ramblers defeated the Trojans, 58-42, in non-conference play.

 Argus-Press Photo/Jerome Murphy

PERRY — Ty Webb scored 13 points with nine rebounds, DJ Jenks added 11 points and Joey McGraw-Allen contributed nine steals, eight assists, seven points and four rebounds as Perry turned back Owosso, 58-42, Thursday.

The Ramblers, now 3-5 overall, broke a four-game losing skid and kept Owosso winless at 0-8 overall. It was officially announced after the game by email that Owosso has a new head coach with Dave Owens replacing David Williams, who stepped down Wednesday.

