LINDEN — Olivia Krejci ran first in 20 minutes, 32.73 seconds and the Byron girls captured first place in the Division 3-4 standings at Saturday’s Linden Cross Country Invitational.
Allissa Ash ran second for the Eagles in 20:57.26 and Hunter Luke was sixth in 22:58.90 as Byron scored 30 points to win the six-school division. Capital Homeschool was second (46) while Unionville-Sebewaing ran third (93) and Morrice took fourth (99).
Emily Williams ran 11th in 23:43.80 for Byron. Raven Paris ran 18th in 24:20.37.
Morrice featured the strides of Josie Howard, 15th in 23:57.55. The Orioles’ other scorers were Lillie Corbat (17th, 24:04.33), Hayley Lademann (21st, 24:58.04), Tamaki Scribner (46th, 28:12.62) and Maisie Campbell (51st, 28:49.31).
In the boys competition, Morrice ran fourth with 98 points as Caleb Rivers ran sixth in 18:16.74. Hizuru Scribner was 15th (19:04.25). The O’s were also supported by Aiden Campbell (25th, 19:29.96), Owen Doerner (29th, 19:48.49) and Chandler Iler (30th, 19:52.78).
Byron finished sixth with 153 points. The Eagles featured Hubert Ash (16th, 19:05.86), Elisha Huggins (17th, 19:11.22), Valentino Paris (38th, 20:21.82), Andrew Daniels (43rd, 20:36.29) and Nick Hormann (47th, 21:06.70).
Hersch
runs third at Delta College
UNIVERSITY CENTER — Carson Hersch of New Lothrop ran third overall at Saturday’s Al Kayner Invitational at Delta College, a two-mile event.
Hersch clocked a time of 10 minutes, 10.61 seconds and the Hornets finished 10th out of 26 schools with 282 points.
Saginaw Heritage was first (53) and Bay City Western ran second (110).
Brady Neumann of Saginaw Heritage was first in 10:05.42.
The Hornets’ other scorers were Drew Kohlmann (36th, 11:16.44), Ryan Heslip (74th, 11:52.07), Cole Yaros (78th, 11:55.31) and Aaron Vincke (91st, 12:11.52).
Chesaning finished 13th with 341 points. The Indians were led by Levi Maier (38th, 11:19.88) and Jaden James (39th, 11:20.51). Addison James ran 84th (11:58.44), Luke Walser ran 86th (12:00.90) and Dakota Sutter ran 94th (12:15.47).
In the girls race, New Lothrop’s Clara Krupp ran sixth in 12:22.93 and the Hornets finished 14th in the team standings. Chesaning, 15th, was led by Olivia Grover (64th, 14:17.28).
VOLLEYBALL
Corunna 1-2-2 at Freeland
FREELAND — Freeland topped Corunna 25-23, 17-25, 15-11 in the first round of bracket play Saturday at the Freeland Volleyball Invitational.
Elizabeth Norris finished with a team-highs of 40 kills, 46 assists and eight blocks for Corunna. Neele’ge’ Sims had eight blocks as well while Ellie Toney had 38 digs, 27 kills and 32 assists. Hannah Hollister had 33 digs while Lily Bower had 28 digs.
In pool play, the Cavaliers (9-3-3) split with Saginaw Valley Lutheran, 21-25, 25-18 and split with Saginaw Swan Valley 23-25, 25-23. Corunna then beat Bay City Western, 25-15, 25-19.
Ithaca sidelines Chesaning
SHEPHERD — Ithaca topped Chesaning in the first round of bracket play during Saturday’s Shepherd Volleyball Invitational.
Ithaca won 25-22, 19-25, 15-10.
Chesaning placed second in their pool play division, defeating Shepherd 25-19, 25-10 and splitting with Cedarville and Breckenridge.
Karissa Ferry finished the day with 20 kills and 10 blocks for Chesaning (5-7-1). Claire Greenfelder had 19 kills and five blocks and Sidnee Strcuk added 12 kills and five blocks.
Jordyn Bishop had 27 service points with four aces, eight kills and 15 digs for Chesaning . Lauren Schirle had 35 digs and 17 points and Liz Coon had 23 digs.
GIRLS
SWIMMING
Owosso girls break two school records
FENTON — Owosso broke two school records and placed fourth Friday at the Genesee County Invitational.
The medley relay team of Macy Irelan, Lily Espinoza, Allie Pumford and Mya LaMay set a school record of 1 minute, 59.52 seconds and also qualified for the state finals. They placed fourth at the meet.
Irelan set a school record in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:04.30.
It eclipsed the former school record of 1:05.24 set by Valentina Larrivey in 2015. Irelan finished fourth.
Pumford set a state qualifying time of 1:01.93 in the 100 butterfly while finishing third. Pumford was also third in the 200 free (2:03.42).
Owosso was also fourth in the 200 free relay with Amanda Brainerd, Ellie Pumford, Lilly Usher and Mya LaMay.
Grand Blanc was first with 570 points while Fenton was second (484), Owosso was fourth (192) and Corunna was fifth (145).
