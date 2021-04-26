PERRY — Zach Koerner of Laingsburg shot 74 to capture Division 2 medalist honors at Saturday’s Dick’s Sporting Goods Invitational at Glenbrier Golf Course.
Williamston’s Wyatt Vogel was the Division I medalist with a tournament record 4-under par 68.
Koerner’s round was good for second overall out of 83 golfers. Elijah Beland of Durand shot 85 to place 11th. Nick Crowe of Corunna tied for 14th with an 88 while Corunna’s Blake Rowe shot 94 for 29th.
Perry’s Tyler Webb finished 36th with a 97. Caleb Woerner of Perry shot 99 to tie for 42nd. Garrett Andrew of Corunna and Jon Mazza of Owosso each shot 100s to tie for 45th.
Haslett won the Division 1 team title with a 329 score. Owosso finished sixth in Division 1 with a 452.
Ann Arbor Greenhills won the 11-school Division II title at 330. Corunna finished fifth (393), Perry was sixth (412), Laingsburg eighth (445) and Durand 11th (467).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.