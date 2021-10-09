ORTONVILLE — Jaden Herrick’s 43-yard touchdown pass to Wyatt Bower with 3:09 left gave Corunna a 20-17 upset victory over Ortonville Brandon Friday in a key game for playoff implications.
Brandon threatened in the waning moments, but Brett Riley recorded back-to-back sacks, including a forced fumble that was recovered by Grant Kerry with 28 seconds left inside the Cavaliers’ territory.
Corunna improved to 4-3 overall and 3-2 in the Flint Metro League Stars Division. Brandon, ranked 10th in the state in Division 4 by The Associated Press, fell to 5-2 and 3-2.
The Cavaliers entered the game 32nd in Division 5 playoff points — the final spot in the field. Corunna head coach Steve Herrick said the win will definitely boost Corunna’s standing.
“The biggest thing is we’ve been growing up as a team all year,” Herrick said. “We lost two close ones to Fowlerville and Goodrich that quite frankly we felt we should have won. Now to come back and score and put it away, shows our growth as a team.”
Jaden Herrick intercepted two Brandon passes, one of which he returned for a 1-yard TD in the first half. Brandon, however, led 10-7 at halftime.
Herrick heaved a 30-yard scoring pass to Andrew Garrett in the third quarter to make it 14-10. Brandon scored on a 7-yard TD run to regain a 17-14 advantage before Herrick’s pass to Bower gave Corunna the win.
Corunna’s Jaden Edington finished with 98 yards rushing on 14 carries. Colin Lavery had 43 yards on 10 tries. Herrick also completed 4 of 5 passes for 99 yards and two scores. Tarick Bower had two catches for 26 yards.
Linebacker Collin Thompson had 19 tackles for Corunna. Edington had 13 stops.
New Lothrop 33, Durand 20
DURAND — Overcoming a 14-0 deficit, New Lothrop rallied for a 33-20 victory over Durand in a battle for first-place bragging rights in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference.
New Lothrop rose to 5-1 in the MMAC and 5-2 overall. Durand fell to 4-2 in league play and 5-2 overall.
Hornets quarterback Jack Kulhanek passed for 253 yards and four TDs, also rushing for 160 yards and a score. Rafael Woods had 150 receiving yards and hauling in touchdown receptions of 75 and 45 yards.
Durand took a 14-0 lead following Gabe Lynn’s 34-yard TD run and Austin Kelley’s 1-yard burst.
“They really came out and punched us in the mouth,” New Lothrop coach Clint Galvas said. “They had a great game plan. What I was most proud of was the way my guys responded. There was no head hanging.”
Galvas said the momentum changed on two plays. Woods hauled in his 75-yard TD and Kulhanek busted loose for an 85-yard scoring run to tie it at 14.
Durand took a 20-14 lead on Kelley’s 37-yard pass to Alex Bruni But Kulhanek, but Woods hooked up with Kulhanek for another long touchdown toss and New Lothrop led 21-20.
After two lightning delays in the first half, New Lothrop enjoyed a 12-0 scoring advantage in the second half thanks to two more Kulhanek TD passes of 26 and 24 yards. He finished 11 of 13 passing.
Durand outrushed New Lothrop, 277-184, as Lynn rushed 18 times for 115 yards and one TD. Darrin Alward ran for 95 yards on nine carries. Kelley completed 2 of 5 passes for 51 yards and one TD.
Colton Symons had 12 tackles for New Lothrop including 11/2 sacks. Brady Gross had 11 tackles and Jaden Curry had 10 tackles.
Evan Samson and Wyatt Campbell each had 12 tackles for Durand.
Owosso 51, Clio 8
CLIO — Owosso picked up its first league win of the season, thumping Clio 51-8 Friday.
The Trojans (2-5, 1-4 Flint Metro Stars) rolled up 379 rushing yards and scored six times on the ground and once through the air.
The one-two ground attack of Charles Goldman and Teddy Worthington sparked the Trojans. Goldman rushed for 178 yards and one TD on just nine carries. Worthington darted for 165 yards and two TDs on 11 carries.
Quarterback Hugh Doyle completed 4 of 5 passes for the Trojans for 34 yards, including a 17-yard scoring strike to Shaun Bates.
Owosso’s defense featured Taylor Lange, with seven tackles, and Hoyt Patrick, with six tackles and one sack. Cody Fields and Damien Hart each had interceptions.
Clio was lowered to 0-5 in league play and 0-7 overall.
Laingsburg-Fowler postponed
LAINGSBURG — Friday’s Senior Night football game between Laingsburg and visiting Fowler will be finished today due to a lightning delay.
The Eagles were protecting a 13-0 lead with 7 minutes, 49 seconds left in the second quarter. The stoppage occurred at 7:37 p.m. Lightning persisted in the area for well over an hour. Laingsburg head coach Brian Borgman said the game will be resumed today at 10:30 a.m. or 1 p.m., but didn’t have a final time before The Argus-Press deadline.
Laingsburg entered the game with a 4-1 record in the Central Michigan Athletic Conference and 5-1 overall. Fowler stood 3-1 in league play and 3-3 overall.
The Eagles were able to build a 13-point lead midway through the second quarter, taking advantage of an interception near midfield to score its first touchdown. Senior quarterback Chase Pung scored on a 5-yard touchdown run with 6:37 left in the first quarter. Pung tacked on another 5-yard touchdown with 9:32 left in the second quarter to make it 13-0.
Laingsburg threatened on the ensuing kickoff when Eli Woodruff returned the kick to the Fowler 22. However, Laingsburg was stopped on downs on an incomplete pass, failing to convert a fourth-and-12 at the 24.
Chesaning-Byron postponed
BYRON — The conclusion of Friday’s Chesaning at Byron football game was delayed until 11 a.m. today due to lightning.
Chesaning led Byron 20-6 at halftime. The Indians stood 2-3 in the MMAC and 3-3 overall entering the contest. The Eagles are 1-4 and1-5.
