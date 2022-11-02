STOCKBRIDGE — Tuesday’s Division 3 district volleyball doubleheader at Stockbridge featured a pair of sweeps.
In the early match-up, Byron swept Perry 25-10, 25-10, 25-19.
In the late match-up, tournament host Stockbridge sidelined Ovid-Elsie 27-25, 25-12, 26-24.
Byron will advance to Thursday’s 5:30 p.m. district semifinal vs. Dansville while Stockbridge will move on to face Laingsburg Thursday in the 7 p.m. district semifinal. The Wolfpack finished 3-5 in the Central Michigan Athletic Conference this season.
Byron — now 22-15-3 overall after going 4-3 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference — was able to dominate its match-up with Perry thanks to junior middle hitter Haylee Schott, who finished the night with nine kills, four aces, six digs and two blocks.
But Schott got plenty of help from teammates including freshman Gracie McDowell, with six kills and eight digs, and junior setter Violet Schmidt, with 21 assists and three aces.
Senior Brooklyn Zakoor added three kills and six digs for good measure.
“I think we all played super well as a team,” Zakoor said. “We all stayed super positive and kept each other up tonight. I think we came into the match strong.”
Byron coach Janice McDowell said the Eagles were able to take quick early leads and keep the pressure on.
“We worked hard and we’ve been working hard all season,” McDowell said. “We had really good coverage and really good offense tonight. When they were hitting at us, we were getting to their balls.”
Perry coach Sarah Coning said that Schott was a major problem for her team to contend with.
“Their middle hitter (Schott) hurt us a few times at the net,” said Coning. “They are really good at just playing every ball. They didn’t give us any free balls at the other end. We couldn’t set anything up. We pretty much had to play defense all of the time.”
Perry was led by junior Albri Larner’s six aces and eight service points. Senior Shyann Decator added three kills and a block while junior Sian Palmer also had three kills. Zenna Leitelt added eight assists for the Ramblers, who finished the season at 9-27-5 overall after faring 1-5 in the Greater Lansing Athletic Conference.
OVID-ELSIE FALLS
In the late district game Tuesday at Stockbridge, Ovid-Elsie suffered a three-set loss to Stockbridge (14-18-7) despite getting six kills from Telexia Terpening and three apiece from Ellyanna Carman, Izzy Loynes and Maddie Miller.
Despite faring 1-6 in the MMAC this season and 2-16-1 overall, the Marauders threatened in both sets one and three.
“My girls came here to play,” said Ovid-Elsie coach Caron Meister. “They were ready to play, they fought til the end and they never gave up in the two sets that were super close. And I’m super proud of how they came out tonight.”
Game 1 was tied several times and, with the score deadlocked at 24-apiece, O-E went ahead at 25-24 when Stockbridge’s kill attempt sailed long. But Stockbridge righted the ship with two Ovid-Elsie errors and then the Panthers’ sophomore outside hitter Megan Mackinder stung the set winning spike for the 27-25 win.
Mackinder would finish the night with nine kills while teammate Alaina Kellenberger added nine herself.
Stockbridge opened up a 9-1 lead at the start of set two. The Marauders closed to within 12-10 but never got any closer in that set.
In set three, the Marauders took a 14-8 lead on Hailee Campbell’s block. The Panthers chipped away at the deficit and tied the set at 23-apiece.
Stockbridge would take the set and match 26-24 thanks to a kill by Grace Burg and a block by Kellenberger.
