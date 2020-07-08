EAST LANSING — Durand senior-to-be Emme Lantis is tied for 22nd after the first round of the 42nd Michigan Girls Junior State Amateur Tuesday at Forest Akers East.
Lantis is tied with seven other players, who all shot a 6-over 77 in the first round and are seven strokes back of the leaders.
Sophie Stephens of Highland and Adie Maki of Canton led the field after both shot a 1-under 70.
Mt. Pleasant’s Nicole Whatley is one stroke back after an even-par 71.
Six players are at 1-over and two are tied at 2-over.
The tournament resumes today with the second round.
