DURAND — Ava Bates broke a 41-all tie by with a long 2-pointer with 28 seconds left as Ovid-Elsie held off Durand, 43-41, to clinch at least a share of the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference championship Friday.
“We were just trying to work the ball around and see where we could put up a shot as best we could,” Bates said. “I saw it and I shot it — and I’m glad my teammates worked the ball around.”
Evalyn Cole — who made two free throws with 58 seconds to tie the game — scored 21 points with five steals for the Marauders, who improve to 16-3 and 10-0 in the MMAC.
“That was definitely one of our toughest games,” Cole said. “They came out with a game plan and we countered that very well.”
Braeden Tokar had seven points with four assists for the Marauders, while Bates and Hailee Campbell each scored five points.
“I gotta give Durand a lot of credit,” said Ovid-Elsie head coach Ryan Cunningham. “They put in a 1-3-1 defense to keep us from getting to the middle and to try and keep Bates from hurting them. But we found ways to make plays when we needed to and we’re just happy to come away with the win. Durand was well-prepared and it is always a tough environment there.”
O-E has two league games remaining and a two-game lead on New Lothrop in the MMAC standings.
Senior guard Jordyn Lawrence scored 17 points for Durand, which had an eight-game winning streak snapped. Lawrence grabbed a rebound with four seconds left, drove past midcourt and heaved a desperation three that hit the rim but it was no good.
“I got the ball and made two quick dribbles and a quick decision and I threw it up and it just didn’t fall,” Lawrence said.
The Railroaders — who got eight points from Rylee Remington, six points from Raine Smith and five from Izzy Konesny — fell to 12-6 overall and 6-4 in the MMAC.
Durand coach Dave Inman said his team nearly pulled an upset because it believed it could win.
“The girls believed that we could beat them. We believed that we could beat them. (Even though) our seniors have never beaten them. They were pretty much blown out every time. They believed and they had a great week of practice but we just fell a little short,” Inman said.
Remington said that Durand’s defensive performance was keyed by a strong week of practice.
“We’ve been practicing the 1-3-1 a lot and a lot of defenses that focus on the post,” Remington said. “And we were just prepared for their post players.”
Lawrence scored on a double-pump drive to the hoop with 2:20 left to give Durand a 41-38 lead.
Cole split two free throws moments later to pull the Marauders to within two.
DURAND SCORING: Izzy Konesny 2 1-2 5, Jordyn Lawrence 8 1-3 17, Rylee Remington 3 2-4 8, Hayli Pugh 2 0-0 4, Rebecca Glbert 0 1-2 1, Raine SMith 2 0-0 6. Totals 17 5-11 41.
OVID-ELSIE SCORING: Rylee Lewis 1 0-0 3, Kiah Longoria 1 0-0 2, Braeden Tokar 3 1-2 7, Evalyn Cole 7 5-10 21, Hailee Campbell 2 0-0 5, Ava Bates 2 0-0 5.
