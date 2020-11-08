CHESANING — Hard-running and hard-hitting Nick Fowler — this week’s Argus-Press Athlete of the Week — has been an inspirational leader for the Chesaning football team.
Entering this past Friday’s district semifinal playoff game against Montrose, the senior running back/safety led the Indians in rushing (571 yards) and eight TDs in just seven games. He averaged a team-best 6.96 yards per carr, but much more importantly than that, Fowler has shown teammates how to play at the highest level while battling adversity.
Fowler has battled type 1 diabetes for the last five years.
“It’s hard but, you know, I try and take the best advantage of what I can do,” Fowler said.
Chesaning saw its season end in Friday’s Division 6 district semifinal against Montrose (6-1), a 42-0 loss.
Fowler has been the go-to runner for Chesaning this season. He rushed for more than 100 yards in the team’s first two games and broke out with another monster game to open the playoffs. Fowler rushed for 133 yards and one TD as the Indians conquered Caro, 35-23.
Fowler said his 32-yard TD run in the third quarter was his personal highlight in that clash.
“It felt good,” Fowler said. “The line gave me a nice hole and I just took it from there … The line had great blocking up front. They were opening up holes and it was the whole offensive line.”
Chesaning coach John Mimranek said Fowler’s leadership has been invaluable on and off the field for Chesaning.
“Nick is an emotional leader for our team, with teammates looking to his example of how to play football,” Mimranek said. “Nick is a tough, physical runner who demonstrates determination while often being a tough running back for teams to tackle one-on-one.”
Fowler has also battled some injuries this season, including a concussion against Ovid-Elsie.
“It was a mild concussion, so I came back the next Wednesday,” said the senior.
Fowler is a role model for the team as well as for his family, Mimranek said.
“Nick also sets an important example in practice, often playing any role on scout teams with tremendous effort,” Mimranek said. “Nick is the second oldest of a family of four boys, with Nathan having played for us previously, and Nick’s twin younger brothers, Alec and Ben, freshmen in the program.
“It’s a lot of fun watching those boys compete with each other at practice, especially when Alec challenges Nick, pushing his effort, but often getting reminded who is the older brother. As a whole, all the Fowler boys show that they have been raised by hard-working parents and Nick has been a rewarding staple in our program as a three-year varsity starter.”
Fowler has maintained a positive attitude throughout a season marred by COVID-19.
“It’s not what we thought — we thought we could do better, but you know, we’ve got playoffs and we got lucky this year, we made it,” Fowler said. “And we’re going to take the best advantage of it.”
Fowler said he is happiest when he’s running the football and making defenders miss.
“I enjoy playing offense — it’s my favorite position and I njoy the bond I have with my teammates. Just having fun on the field.”
Fowler said he is not sure what college he will attend next year. He is certain about what career field he wants to pursue though.
“I want to become an electrician,” Fowler said.
He added he will compete in wrestling this winter and will play baseball as an outfielder this spring. He did not get the chance to play baseball last season — like all high school athletes in the state — due to COVID-19 restrictions.
