Dorhout wins Harrelson at OCC

RUSH TWP. — Miles Dorhout edged Justin Horvath Saturday to win the Harrelson Net Championship at Owosso Country Club.
Dorhout shot a 5-under 66 for a three-shot victory over Horvath.
Justin Ardelean and Ben Young tied for third at 1-over. Jerry Dedic and Pat Richard had 74s and tied for fifth.
