LAINGSBURG — After battling to two consecutive soccer draws against Leslie, 1-1, and Dansville, 0-0, Laingsburg found the winning formula Thursday.
The Wolfback downed Owosso, 2-0.
Laingsburg improved to 8-3-4 overall.
Owosso suffered its third straight loss and now sits at 3-11.
While goals have been hard to come by of late, Laingsburg coach Graham Lockwood was happy with his team’s performance.
“We did a lot of things good today,” Lockwood said. “We stepped up our game today we came out with a different sense of purpose and it just showed.”
It took Laingsburg less than 10 minutes to get on the board as junior defender Tyler Henne eluded the Owosso defense and connected on a clean shot to put the Wolfpack up 1-0. Midfielder Brayden Thomas assisted.
“It was kind of slow motion, like everything slowed down took the shot saw it go in,” Henne said. “It was a really good feeling. It got the momentum going for sure.”
Though the Wolfpack wouldn’t score again until the 41st minute they made sure things weren’t easy for Owosso, as the Trojans only managed to get off three shots.
Lockwood said his team handled the time between goals well.
“That is the game of soccer, there’s lulls,” Lockwood said. “We defended a lot better in those lulls, I think we caught a break on that second one (goal), found a break and got lucky.”
That second goal came when Cameron Salas put a shot on goal that was just out of reach for Trojan goalie Andrew Vreibel. Henne and Thomas assisted.
Miscues on the attack also cost the Trojans early. Owosso coach Phil Gobel his team is still learning.
“We’re a young squad and we’re learning,” Gobel said. “Laingsburg played a good game they got some in early on us and we just weren’t able to crawl out of the hole.”
While the Trojans were able to get a few more shots off in the second half and played more aggressively, Laingsburg’s defense still held strong.
Gobel said he is focusing on the little things going forward.
“Our goal is to be good teammates,” Gobel said. “I’m concerned with the little things on the field, winning 50-50 balls, being aggressive and communicating. Those are things I care about right now.”
