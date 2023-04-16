Wolfpack soccer star Hulliberger trying on new hats as coach, trackster

LAINGSBURG — The high school boys soccer season may have ended months ago, but Laingsburg’s Dylan Hulliberger’s heart is always out on the pitch.
The 2022 Argus-Press All-Area Boys Soccer Player of the Year after scoring 24 goals and posting 13 assists for the Wolfpack, Hulliberger’s four-year varsity career saw him score 53 goals total.
He was a key force in leading the Wolfpack to an 11-4-4 overall record, a 6-2-2 mark in the Greater Lansing Activities Conference and a berth in the district championship game last fall.
Natalie Elkins, the head coach of both the Laingsburg boys and Laingsburg girls varsity soccer teams, said that Hulliberger — a two-time team captain — was a hard-working standout who excelled as a leader on and off the field.
This spring, his leadership qualities are being stretched in a new role — head coach.
“The coolest thing is he chose to coach the Under-19 boys CASL (Capital Area Soccer League) team as his senior project!” Elkins enthused.
“They generally had 10-11 boys sign up— he has 14! I think that is due to their trust in him and the cohesive team they’ve built. I’m his mentor but he’s really doing it on his own. The whole coaching staff is very proud of his hard work.”
Hulliberger says that the Laingsburg squad he’s coaching that is generally made up of kids who could be playing junior varsity ball in the fall.
While this is his first official year as coach, he got his feet wet last year as an assistant.
My dad (Chad Hulliberger) actually was head coach (last year) but I kind of ran most of the practices and stuff. I was pretty much the coach, just unofficially,” Dylan Hulliberger said. “We’re playing like Fowlerville, two different Grand Ledge teams, Mason twice and there’s bigger schools.”
The team will be playing eight games, generally a game every weekend, with the games running from April 22 to June 3.
“We normally get some kids together who play on the fall team — the ones who kind of just want to stay in shape and work on their skills and kind of make a team with it,” Hulliberger said.
Coaching isn’t Hulliberger’s only current commitment, however. He’s also running track and field for the first time this spring.
Listening to Laingsburg track and field coach Brian Borgman in a class one day, Hulliberger decided to give the sport a go in his last term before graduation.
“He was talking about it in class one day,” Hulliberger said. “And I just thought it would be interesting and fun to do for my final high school year.”
Hulliberger is currently competing in the high jump, and the 4x200- and 4x400-meter relays. His best height in the high jump, after just two meets this season, is 5-foot-6. He also teamed up with teammates Mitchell George, Dylan Witgen and Cameron Koonter to place second in the 4x200 relay (1:38.73) Friday at the Whitmore Lake Trojan Relays.
And even though Hulliberger is very new to the sport, Laingsburg track and field coach Brian Borgman said he’s glad to have Hulliberger on board.
“I don’t know exactly what sparked his interest in track but over the winter he and a couple of other kids really found the weight room,” Borgman said. “They just grinded in the weight room. One of his other good friends, Luke Snyder, is also running (track) for the first time.”
Borgman said that Hulliberger’s natural athletic talent has been easy to see but more so than that, Hulliberger’s leadership skills have been impressive as well.
“He’s a great athlete and he actually ran the best split time on one of the relays,” Borgman said. “And he’s just a great kid. He’s the first kid to ask, ‘Coach, can I help?’ “
While looking back on his All-State soccer season in the fall, Hulliberger said there were two highlights that stick out the most.
Hulliberger said he plans to attend Lansing Community College and then transfer to Western Michigan University.
He maintains a 3.67 grade point average and plans to major in psychology.
He is a member of the Laingsburg DECA program.
