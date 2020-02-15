BYRON — Byron’s 1-2 punch of Sarah Marvin and Makayla Clement helped the Eagles bounce back from their first loss with a 66-17 rout Friday of Durand.
Marvin scored 22 points with nine assists and five rebounds. Clement had 18 points, six steals and four assists.
Raegan Forgie added eight points for the Eagles (15-1, 12-0 MMAC).
Durand fell to 6-9 overall and 4-8 in the league.
Morrice 60, Webberville 15
MORRICE — Morrice roughed up Webberville 60-15 Friday night and earned a chance to split the Genesee Area Conference championship.
Zena Latunski had 13 points to lead the Orioles’ (13-3, 12-1 GAC) scoring effort. Gracie Nowak scored 12 points with 14 steals, giving her 117 steals on the season.
Sophomore Marlaina Ash added a career-high eight points.
Morrice will play at Flint Hamady Feb. 21 with at least share of the conference on the line. The Hawks were 12-0 in the GAC entering play Friday night.
New Lothrop 68, Mt. Morris 21
MT. MORRIS — Brooke Wenzlick scored 22 points Friday as New Lothrop cruised past Mt. Morris.
Wenzlick added six assists, five rebounds and three steals for the Hornets (9-8, 8-4 MMAC). Madison Wheeler had 10 points, five rebounds and five steals.
“It was good to get our offense going a little bit today after struggling the past couple games,” New Lothrop coach Jim Perry said. “The girls moved the ball well and hit open shots.”
Perry 52, Maple Valley 35
PERRY — Alyssa Welsh hit six 3-pointers and scored 31 points to trigger Perry’s rout Friday of Vermontville Maple Valley.
Katie Kiger added a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Ramblers (9-8, 6-5 Greater Lansing Activities Conference). Welsh now has 1,198 career points.
Ashlyn Wilkes paced Maple Valley (1-15, 1-9) with 17 points.
Lake Fenton 80, Owosso 40
LIINDEN — Lake Fenton rolled past Owosso 80-40 Friday to improved to 12-5 overall.
Reyn Tuttle paced the Trojans (1-15, 1-7 Flint Metro Stars) with eight points and seven rebounds. Makenna Sovis added eight pints and Alaynie Drury had seven.
The Blue Devils moved to 5-2 in the Flint Metro Stars division.
Ovid-Elsie 60, Montrose 34
MONTROSE — Caitlyn Walter had 15 points to pace Ovid-Elsie past Montrose Thursday night.
Madison Cunningham had 13 points and Lauren Barton added 11 for the Marauders (11-5, 8-4 MMAC). Barton had four assists and four steals, while Cunningham grabbed eight rebounds.
Montrose (5-11, 4-8) shot just 27.5% from the floor.
BYRON 66, DURAND 17
DURAND (6-9, 4-8): Totals: 6 2-2 17.
BYRON (15-1, 12-0 MMAC): Skylar Lewis 1 0-0 3, Olivia Krejci 0 0-0 0, Haley Hooley 3 0-0 6, Olivia Passig 0 0-0 0, Allison Hooley 0 0-0 0, Rebekah Cornell 0 0-0 0, MaryAnn Montgomery 0 0-0 0, Sarah Marvin 11 0-0 22, Makayla Clement 7 3-4 18, Raegan Forgie 4 0-0 8, Becky Marvin 3 0-0 6, Makenna Clement 0 3-4 3. Totals: 29 6-8 66.
Durand 5 6 0 6 — 17
Byron 15 22 16 13 — 66
3-Point Goals: Byron 2 (Makayla Clement 1, Lewis 1). Rebounds: Byron (S. Marvin 5, A. Hooley 4). Total Fouls (Fouled out): Byron 8; Durand 6. Assists: Byron (S. Marvin 9, Makayla Clement 4, A. Hooley 3). Steals: Byron (Makayla Clement 6, A. Hooley 5, Marvin 4, H. Hooley 4). Blocked Shots: Byron (S. Marvin 2).
PERRY 52, MAPLE VALLEY 35
MAPLE VALLEY (1-15, 1-9): A. Wilkes 3 10-11 17. Totals: 8 14-21 35.
PERRY (9-8, 6-5): Alyssa Welsh 11 3-7 31, Sophie Knickerbocker 2 0-0 4, Liz Poirier 1 1-2 3, Lorraine Tharnish 1 0-0 2, Katie Kiger 5 2-2 12. Totals: 20 6-11 52.
Maple Valley 4 9 10 12 — 35
Perry 13 11 9 19 — 52
3-Point Goals: Perry 6 (Welsh 6); Maple Valley 2 (T. Medina 1, A. McGlockin 1). Total Fouls (Fouled out): Perry 14; Maple Valley 9.
MORRICE 60, WEBBERVILLE 15
WEBBERVILLE (2-15, 2-11 GAC): Abby Brozek 6 points.
MORRICE (13-3, 12-1 GAC): Gracie Nowak 6 0-0 12, Kaylee McGowan 1 0-0 2, Jenna O’Berry 1 0-0 2, Abi Beam 3 0-1 6, Allison Buck 2 0-0 5, Zena Latunski 6 1-4 13, Olivia Riley 3 0-0 9, Jenna Smith 0 1-4 1, Mandy Miller 1 0-0 2, Marlaina Ash 4 0-0 8.
Webberville 3 8 4 0 — 15
Morrice 19 20 14 7 — 60
OVID-ELSIE 60, MONTROSE 34
OVID-ELSIE (11-5, 8-4): Kalista Bancroft 1-1 0-0 2, Kiah Longoria 1-2 0-0 3, Alexis Kusnier 0-0 0-0 0, Tristin Ziola 2-3 0-0 4, Caitlyn Walter 6-15 0-0 15, Kaylee Hall 1-1 0-0 3, Braylon Byrnes 1-3 0-0 3, Lauren Barton 5-8 1-4 11, Madison Cunningham 5-11, 0–0 13, Onie Redemacher 0-1, 2-2 2, Allison Reppenhagen 2-6 0-0 4. Totals: 24-51 3-6 60.
MONTROSE (5-11, 4-8): Totals: 15-49 0-0 34.
Ovid-Elsie 17 18 10 15 — 60
Montrose 6 7 10 11 — 34
3-Point Goals: Montrose 4-9; Ovid-Elsie 9-16 (Longoria 1-1, Walter 3-9, Hall 1-1, Byrnes 1-2, Cunningham 3-3). Rebounds: Montrose 16; Ovid-Elsie 31 (Cunningham 8). Total Fouls (Fouled out): Montrose 7; Ovid-Elsie 11. Assists: Montrose 0; Ovid-Elsie 9 (Barton 4). Steals: Ovid-Elsie 14 (Barton 4, Hall 3). Blocked Shots: Montrose 0; Ovid-Elsie 2 (Ziola 1, Barton 1). Turnovers: Montrose 9, Ovid-Elsie 17.
