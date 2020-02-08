NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop boasted six weight-class champions while winning the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference Tournament Friday with 2011/2 points.
Montrose was second with 200 while Otisville LakeVille (135), Ovid-Elsie (751/2) and Byron and Chesaning (each with 67) rounded out the top six.
Andrew Krupp (130 pounds), Bryce Cheney (152), Austin Barnette (160), Kody Krupp (171), Justin Carnahan (189) and Isiah Pasik (285) won titles for New Lothrop.
Zack Hall won the 119-pound crown for Byron. Brock Holek was first for Durand at 135 and Chesaning’s Jordan Rodriguez won the 112-pound title.
Perry fifth at GLAC
LAKE ODESSA — Perry finished fifth out of six schools at Friday’s Greater Lansing Activities Conference Wrestling Championships.
The Ramblers scored 81 points. Lakewood won with 196 and Leslie was second with 147.
Taking runner-up honors for Perry were Kyle Konopaska (119), Jacob Orweller (125) and Seth Grooms (135). Jesse McClure was third at 285 and Drake Vanwomer (140), Pheonix Puhl (160), Aaron Seward (215) and Andrew McConnell (189) all placed fourth.
