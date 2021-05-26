GIRLS SOCCER: Soccer teams prep for playoffs

The cancellation of the 2020 girls soccer season amid the coronavirus pandemic left Laingsburg head coach Graham Lockwood wondering what could have been.
Lockwood’s 2020 roster was full of depth and he believed the team could go far. Though he lost four seniors, the Wolfpack have continued its winning ways in 2021, closing out the regular season Tuesday with an 8-0 victory over Bath to reach 14-2-2.
“It’s just been a blessing (this year),” Lockwood said. “I’m so happy to be able to work with the girls every day and see them and not sit at home.”
Laingsburg’s focus now shifts to the postseason, where the Wolfpack await the winner of Thursday’s Division 4 first-round district matchup between Perry and Leslie.
Corunna faces off against Portland at 5:30 p.m. tonight in a Division 3 first-round matchup, while Durand battles against Stockbridge at Williamston.
Owosso and Byron begin their postseasons Thursday, facing Fowlerville and Dansville, respectively.
Ovid-Elsie (11-1), champions of the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference, await the winner of today’s first-round bout between Midland Bullock Creek and Shepherd. The Marauders bounced back from their lone regular-season loss with an 8-0 rout of Perry Monday.
“I was really pleased with our offense tonight,” Ovid-Elsie coach Craig Thelen said. “They kept the ball on the deck, completed numerous give and goes and kept shots on frame. Our midfield did a tremendous job of winning 50-50 balls as well as getting involved on offense and defense.”
For Lockwood and the Wolfpack, next week’s district semifinal brings a familiar opponent. Laingsburg shut out Perry 5-0 April 29, and defeated Leslie in both of the teams’ regular season matchups, 5-0 and 1-0.
Leslie presented a different look defensively in the second matchup May 17, giving Laingsburg fits for the majority of the contest, Lockwood explained. Nonetheless, the Laingsburg coach expressed confidence in his team’s ability to overcome similar obstacles in the future, given the girls’ work ethic and willingness to hold one another accountable.
The week off in between games also should help, he said.
“I’ve been singing their praises all year, telling them that they need to be confident, that they should believe in themselves, how good they actually truly can be,” Lockwood said. “When we have time and rest to prepare for games, we’ve responded really well.
“I am very confident and totally believe in the capability of this team … We just have to put it together.”
Division 2 District at DeWitt
Owosso (1-11-1) squares off against Fowlerville (4-10-1) at 5 p.m. Thursday in a first-round matchup at Willman Field.
The Trojans have received strong play from goalkeeper Lily Usher, who increased her school-record single-season saves mark to 250 in the team’s regular season finale at Laingsburg May 19. DeWitt (15-1) awaits the winner of Thursday’s game in the district semifinal.
Division 3 District at Williamston
Corunna and Durand compete in this district, with the Cavs traveling to Portland and Durand taking on Stockbridge at Williamston today.
Corunna (0-10-1) earned its lone tie of the season against crosstown rival Owosso April 14, while Durand remains winless at 0-10. The Railroaders were forced to cancel the first three weeks of its season due to a COVID-19 quarantine and have consistently dealt with injuries and a smaller roster throughout the season, often playing shorthanded.
The winner of Corunna-Portland faces Lansing Catholic in the district semifinal, while the Durand-Stockbridge winner will play host Williamston.
Division 4 District at Dansville
Byron, Perry and Laingsburg comprise the area teams in this grouping. Things start Thursday when Byron travels to Dansville and Perry travels to Leslie. Laingsburg will face either Perry or Leslie in the district semifinal June 2.
Byron (6-5-1) defeated Perry in its regular-season finale Saturday, 2-0. The Ramblers (1-14) earned their lone victory of the season May 10, cruising past Durand 5-0.
While Grace Graham has led the way for Laingsburg offensively, the Wolfpack have presented a balanced attack, with strong contributions from freshman Addison Elkins and junior Lorna Strieff. Additionally, senior Abby Kirkbride made the transition from midfielder to goaltender this season, posting 12 shutouts throughout the regular season.
“We needed a goalie this year because we lost a four-year starter,” Lockwood said. “We like to really possess the ball, and (Kirkbride’s) a big key to that. We’re confident and comfortable playing her in the back and we’re able to keep the ball because of her.”
Division 3 District at Freeland
Ovid-Elsie is the lone area team in this grouping, boasting an 11-1 regular season record and Mid-Michigan Activities Conference championship. The Marauders’ offense has been explosive this season, contributing to nine mercy-rule victories.
Defensively, goalkeeper Ava Bates has stood tall for Ovid-Elsie, helping the team earn 10 shutout victories.
The Marauders await the winner of today’s first-round bout between Midland Bullock Creek (9-6-1) and Shepherd (2-8).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.