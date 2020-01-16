MONTROSE — New Lothrop’s wrestling team streaked to 3-0 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference Wednesday with convincing 62-6 and 44-18 wins over Ovid-Elsie and Montrose, respectively.
The Hornets were led by 2-0 wrestlers Andrew Krupp (125 pounds), Logan Wolford (135), Jackson Knieper (140), Harry Helmick (145), Bryce Cheney (152) and Austin Barnette (160).
New Lothrop improved to 10-0 overall.
Ovid-Elsie went 0-2 on the night, also falling to LakeVille, 37-34. Max Spiess picked up a void win at 119 against New Lothrop and then beat Gavin Kelton of LakeVille, 11-4.
Four Cavs go undefeated
LINDEN — Corunna dropped a pair of dual meets Wednesday by a total of nine points.
The Cavaliers fell to Goodrich 39-33 and Linden 40-37.
Corunna featured four 2-0 wrestlers — D’Angelo Campos (112 pounds), Xavier Anderson (145) and Ty Anderson (152) and Zach Worthington (285).
Owosso breaks even
HOLLY — Owosso defeated Fenton, 48-35, but lost to Ortonville Brandon, 53-27, Wednesday in wrestling action.
The Trojans, now 7-12 overall, featured five double winnerso
Joey Devaras, Tyler Dewley, Colton Blaha, Kristian Keyes and Dominic Patterson all went 2-0 for Owosso. The Trojans are next in action Saturday at Williamston.
NEW LOTHROP 62, OVID-ELSIE 6
125: Andrew Krupp (NL) def. Gavyn Perry, 9-4.
130: Alex Wolford (NL) p. Landon Stoneman, 0:46.
135: Logan Wolford (NL) def. Zach Miller, 5-0.
140: Jackson Knieper (NL) def. Colton Towsley-Wagner, 13-2.
145: Harry Helmick (NL) def. Brekn Rundell, 10-2.
152: Bryce Cheney (NL) won by void.
160: Austin Barnette (NL) p. Eric Perry, 0:59.
171: Kody Krupp (NL) def. Trenton Hurst, 9-2.
189: Grayson Orr (NL) p. Rudy Morales, 0:22.
215: Brady Birchmeier (NL) p. Kameron Arnett, 1:03.
285: Cooper Symons (NL) def. Luke Follett, 7-1.
103: Daven Lockwood (NL) p. Mason Spiess, 1:59.
112: Colin Brynolfson (NL) p. Cecilia Eldridge, 0:48.
119: Max Spiess (OE) won by void.
NEW LOTHROP 44, MONTROSE 18
103: Daven Lockwood (NL) def. Hunter Coxon, 6-3.
112: Thor Robbins (MO) p. Colin Brynolfson, 0:57.
119: Seth Coffin (MO) won by void.
125: Andrew Krupp (NL) def. Aiden Bernard, 6-3.
130: Blake Greenmail (MO) p. Alex Wolford, 2:28.
135: Logan Wolford (NL) def. Sean Kittle, 8-4.
140: Jackson Knieper (NL) def. Ty Emmendorfer, 9-0.
145: Harry Helmick (NL) def. Bobby Skinner, 3-2.
152: Bryce Cheney (NL) p. Everett Jenkins, 1:21.
160: Austin Barnette (NL) def. Blake VanCura, 22-10.
171: Will Taylor (NL) p. Braxdon Powell, 1:36.
189: Justin Carnahan (NL) p. Ryan McNeill, 0:40.
215: Cam Orr (NL) def. Levi Hasber, 3-1.
285: Isiah Pasik (NL) def. Griffin Barnette, 6-0.
Records: New Lothrop 3-0 MMAC.
LAKEVILLE 37, OVID-ELSIE 34
130: Landon Stoneman (OE) p. Ignacio Martinez, 1:13.
135: Isaiah Barton (LA) won by injury default over Zach Miller.
140: Cal Huggler (LA) def. Colton Towsley-Wagner, 14-0
145: Sam Jackson (LA) p. Brekn Rundell, 1:52.
152: Logan Kelly (LA) won by void.
160: Eric Perry (OE) def. Jacob Crampton, 18-7.
171: Trenton Hurst (OE) p. Clayton Fletcher, 0:24.
189: Alex Buckel (LA) p. Rudy Morales, 1:30.
215: Kameron Arnett (OE) p. Landon West, 0:35.
285: Luke Follett (OE) won by void.
103: Mason Spiess (OE) def. Chance Thomas, 9-4.
112: Nathan Hecht (LA) p. Cecilia Eldridge, 0:34.
119: Max Spiess (OE) def. Gavin Skelton, 11-4.
125: Nate Young (LA) def. Gavyn Perry, 8-4.
Records: New Lothrop 3-0 MMAC.
GOODRICH 39, CORUNNA 33
189: Kevin Patterson (G) def. Aidan Buckley, 11-5.
215: Jacob Lloyd (CO) p. Zach Schmitz, 0:50.
285: Zachary Worthington (CO) won by void.
103: Hunter Stanton (G) won by void.
112: D’Angelo Campos (CO) def. Herremias Cheff, 5-2.
119: Ryan Angelo (G) p. Deckland Davis, 3:35.
125: Gabe Serbus (CO) won by void.
130: William Garrard (G) def. Luke Tuller, 6-4.
135: Reid Highlen (G) def. Cooper Smith, 9-6.
140: Cameron Macklem (G) p. Dustin Palethorpe, 0:28.
145: Xavier Anderson (CO) p. Jayden Compton, 3:34.
152: Ty Anderson (CO) p. Colin Austin, 5:07.
160: Brady Benson (G) p. Colin Lavery, 5:22.
171: Juwan Vines (G) p. Matt Weiss, 1:40.
LINDEN 40, CORUNNA 37
215: Colton Powell (LI) p. Jacob Lloyd, 1:32.
285: Zachary Worthington (CO) p. Garrett Parker, 0:57.
103: Tyler McCabe (LI) won by void.
112: D’Angelo Campos (CO) def. Michael Lescelius, 11-8.
119: Bryce Shingleton (LI) def. Deckland Davis, 16-2.
125: Luke Tuller (CO) def. Brenden Singleton, 12-0.
130: Ethan Soff (LI) won by pin, 1:14.
135: Clark Ray (LI) p. Cooper Smith, 1:41.
140: Jayden Rittenbury (LI) p. Dustin Palethorpe, 0:27.
145: Xavier Anderson (CO) p. Christian Thomas, 1:23.
152: Ty Anderson (CO) p. Jayden Rittenbury, 3:02.
160: Uzziah Delgado (LI) p. Colin Lavery, 0:51.
171: Matt Weiss (CO) p. Jordan Asbury, 2:13.
189: Aidan Buckley (CO) won by void.
