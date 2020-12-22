ADRIAN (AP) — Adrian Lenawee Christian senior running back Jameson Chesser has been voted the 2020 Michigan Associated Press Player of the Year for eight-player football as a do-it all performer.
He has committed to play at Indiana Wesleyan next year.
Wilharms was voted Coach of the Year, leading his team in its first year as an eight-player program. He was looking for someone to set a positive tone for his team and zeroed in on the 5-foot-10, 175-pound Chesser with the makings of something special.
Chesser ran for 1,155 yards and 25 touchdowns on 79 carries, good for 14.6 yards per carry. He went over 200 yards in the past two games, leading the Cougars into the state semifinals before the season was halted by the coronavirus shutdown.
Chesser was voted Division 7-8 All-State last season when he scored 30 touchdowns.
He also caught 26 passes for 427 yards and three scores and was 12 of 16 passing for 172 yards and two touchdowns. He is a skilled punter and kicker, averaging 43.3 yards per punt and booming a 47-yard field goal. Chesser is one of the top linebackers in the state. He had 82 stops, including 18.5 tackles for losses, four interceptions and five fumble recoveries.
The 18-player All-State first team also includes Portland St. Patrick’s Connor Cross and Powers North Central’s Luke Gorzinski at quarterback; St. Patrick’s Derec Fedewa at running back; Mayville’s Steven Gilbert and Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart’s Luke Predum at receiver; Colon’s Brandon Crawford, North Central’s Carter Eichmeier, Lenawee Christian’s Jacobus Keggereis and Sacred Heart’s Ben Wilson as linemen; Cedarville’s Grant Fountain and Suttons Bay’s Michael Wittman at linebacker; and Indian River Inland Lakes’ Derick Armstrong and Merrill’s Logan Heath at defensive back.
Genesee’s Alton Davis and Mayville’s Austin Middleton were selected as athletes while Lenawee Christian’s Clay Ayers is the kicker and Burr Oak’s Branson Hernandez is the punter.
Morrice RB Wyatt Wesley was an honorable mention
