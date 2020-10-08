GOODRICH — Owosso finished as the boys tennis Division 3 District 48 runner-up with a 1-1 record Wednesday.
The Trojans edged Bay City John Glenn in the morning match, 4-4, winning via a tiebreaker. Owosso won by winning a total of 10 sets compared to John Glenn’s eight.
Owosso’s Jay Tuttle prevailed at second singles. The Trojans also won at first doubles with Addie Kregger and Carter Kline, third doubles with Aaron Jafri and Everett McVay and fourth doubles with Elijah Voss and Lucas Crane.
“Wyatt Leland, at No. 1 singles, lost a thrilling set match as did our No. 2 doubles team of Rory Grinnell and Harrison Ketchum,” Owosso coach Mike Raffaelli said. “The three-set losses, however, provided the two sets needed to win the match.”
Owosso then faced Goodrich in the afternoon with the district title at stake. The Trojans had lost to the Martians 8-0 earlier in the season. This match also ended in a 4-4 deadlock, but Goodrich won via tiebreaker. The Martians won 10 sets to Owosso’s eight.
Tuttle won in two sets for Owosso. Kregger and Kline prevailed in three sets, while Grinnell and Ketchum also won in three sets.
Jafri and McVay won by forfeit at third doubles.
“It was a great day for the Trojans with the season ending on a high note,” Raffaelli said. “While it was a heartbreak to miss the championship by such a small margin, it was fantastic to see the players compete the way they did.”
