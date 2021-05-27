MORRICE — Morrice salvaged a softball split by defeating visiting Vestaburg 16-5 in five innings Wednesday in the nightcap.
Sydney Wolff batted 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs for the Orioles. Allison Buck batted 3-for-4 with a triple, three RBIs and four runs scored. Abi Beem lined a triple and a double while hitting 2-for-3 and scoring four times.
Morrice (15-3) featured the winning pitching of Wolff, who surrendered three hits over four innings. She struck out one and walked two.
Vestaburg won the first game, 12-10. The Orioles were hurt by six errors.
Wolff took the loss in relief, striking out four and walking three.
Zora Brewer, Buck and Mackenzie Doerner all smashed two hits for Morrice. Doerner drove in two runs while Buck doubled. Brewer scored three runs.
New Lothrop splits with Clio
CLIO — New Lothrop and Clio split a Tuesday softball doubleheader.
The Hornets won the second game 6-2 as Jersey Hemgesberg lifted a two-run homer in the first inning. Makayla Lienau, Marissa Rombach and Samantha Birchmeier all had two hits for the Hornets. Birchmeier and Rombach each had two-run singles.
Hemgesberg was the winning pitcher. She gave up four hits and no runs over five innings, striking out three and walking one.
In Game 1, the Mustangs were outhit 7-6, but still won 5-3.
The Hornets (31-6) were led by Samantha Birchmeier and Brynne Birchmeier who each drilled two hits.
Samantha Birchmeier was the pitcher of record for New Lothrop. She gave up four runs on five hits over four innings. She struck out two. Hemgesberg worked two innings of relief.
