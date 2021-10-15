MORRICE — Makenzie Doerner dealt 10 ace serves and Emma Valentine smacked 12 kills to lead Morrice past visiting Madison New Standard Academy 25-9, 25-3, 25-15 Thursday.
Payton Gutting had seven aces and Anna Gooding had eight kills for the winners.
Morrice’s Abi Beem was credited with 16 assists while Doerner also delivered 12 digs and Gutting had four digs.
