NEW LOTHROP — The Hornets remained undefeated after handling LakeVille 59-34 Friday.
“We are real happy to be 4-0 at the break,” New Lothrop coach Brady Simons said. “We are just going to focus on working hard and continuing to improve as the season moves on.”
Bryce Richardson was the leading scorer for the Hornets with 14 points, including two three pointers.
Perry 47, Lakewood 44
PERRY — Perry got by Lake Odessa Lakewood 47-44 to open conference play Friday night.
Senior forward Caleb Leykauf led the way for the Ramblers with 23 points in the victory.
With the win the Ramblers improved to 2-1.
Chesaning 52, Byron 44
CHESANING — Chesaning stopped a two game skid and bested Byron 52-44 Friday night.
“Our guys played great defense tonight,” Chesaning head coach Matt Weigl said. “Byron played extremely hard and I’m very proud we were able to match their intensity. We are excited to regroup, work on our fundamentals, and make some adjustments over the break.”
Ethan Gray had a good game on both sides of the ball. He finished with 15 points, 11 steals, five rebounds and an assist.
With the win the Indians get back to .500 at 2-2 (1-2 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference). Byron fell to 1-3 overall and 1-2 in the MMAC.
Brandon 55, Owosso 43
ORTONVILLE — Eddie Mishler scored 16 points, but Owosso fell to Ortonville Brandon, 55-43, Friday.
Jay Tuttle scored 12 points for the Trojans and Kaleb Anderson added eight points.
Owosso fell to 0-3 overall and 0-3 in the Flint Metro League Stars Division. Brandon improved to 1-2 and 1-2.
Goodrich 77, Corunna 39
GOODRICH — Scout Jones scored 11 points and Cole Mieske added 10, but Corunna lost to Goodrich 77-39 Friday.
Dylan Quirk scored five points for the Cavaliers.
Adian Rubio led three Martians in double figures with a game-high 26 points.
Beecher 88, Morrice 21
MT. MORRIS TWP. — Flint Beecher opened its season by defeating Morrice, 88-21, Friday.
No other details were available at press time. Morrice fell to 1-1 on the season and 1-1 in the Genesee Area Conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.