OWOSSO — Owosso downed Laingsburg, 10-0, in six innings Wednesday in a regional tuneup for both teams.
Macy Irelan pitched a two-hitter with 15 strikeouts and no walks for the Trojans (32-3).
Reyn Tuttle homered twice for Owosso in the second and fourth innings.
Kailey Cataline took the pitching loss for the Wolfpack (31-5). She worked 41/3 innings, giving up seven runs on six hits. She struck out four batters.
Ashley Bila had two hits for Laingsburg.
Owosso plays Haslett at 10 a.m. Saturday in a Division 2 regional semifinal at Fowlerville. Laingsburg takes on New Lothrop at noon in a Division 3 tilt at Shepherd.
Close It was a 3 hitter with 2 walks.
