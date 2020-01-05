NEW LOTHROP — It was a good day for host New Lothrop as it won its own Hall of Fame Tournament with 166 points Saturday.
“(Today) was probably the best tournament we’ve had as a team in awhile,” said New Lothrop senior Austin Barnette (7-4) who finished third in the 160-pound bracket on a win by major decision against Bronson’s Craig Tappenden.
New Lothrop typically does well in the Hall of Fame Tournament, but in this year the Hornets accomplished something they haven’t in some time.
“We’ve won (this) tournament the last two years, but (Justin) Carnahan is the first individual champion we’ve had in awhile,” New Lothrop coach Jeff Campbell said.
Carnahan (11-0) won the 189 class on a technical fall. The Hornets also featured freshman Daven Lockwood (8-5) and junior Andrew Krupp (9-3), who finished second at 103 and 130, respectively.
Barnete was one of six Hornets to finish third including: sophomore Alex Wolford (7-4), who won at 125 by fall; junior Jackson Knieper (5-7), who won at 140 by fall; and junior Cam Orr (9-2), who won at 215 by major decision. New Lothrop sophomore Isiah Pasik (10-1) defeated Chesaning sophomore Brenden Quakenbush (8-4) by fall to also capture third place in the 285 bracket.
Senior Logan Wolford (8-4) finished fifth at 135.
“Our team performed outstanding, above my expectations,” Campbell said. “When you have tournaments like this you’re wrestling against some of the best kids in the state and you’ve got to (approach) it the same as you would at other tournaments and I thought our kids did that today.”
Wolford said after that he was particularly impressed with how the team’s younger members performed.
“The underclassmen are wrestling really good and that’s big (for the team),”said Wolford. “We’ve got to come together as a team a realize how good we really are. Once we do that we’ll be even better.”
Three other area schools participated — Chesaning, Corunna and Laingsburg.
Chesaning did the best of the three; finishing in sixth with 91.5 points. Senior Jordan Rodriguez (15-0) was the only Chesaning wrestler to win a weight class, defeating Richmond’s Hunter Keller to win the 112 bracket by decision. Brenden Quakenbush and Junior Quaid Wilkins finished fourth at 285 and 189, respectively.
Sophomore Connor Everett (11-4) and freshmen Lane Miller rounded out Chesaning’s medal honors, placing fifth at 119 and 160, respectively
Corunna finished in the bottom half of the tourney, coming in 16th with 34.5 points. Xavier Anderson (10-5) was the Cavs’ best performer as the freshman finished fifth in the 145 bracket.
Junior Gabe Serbus just missed out on medal honors after losing by decision to Cilo’s Mason Malin in the fifth place match of the 125 bracket.
As for Laingsburg, it was a rough day for the Wolfpack as it finished last with seven points.
Laingsburg did not have any wrestlers place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.