HOLLY — Both the Owosso girls and Corunna boys wrapped up Flint Metro League Stars Division track and field championships Friday night at Holly.
Both placed first in the league meet after going undefeated in Flint Metro dual meets in 2023.
For the Owosso girls, the win gives them their first league track title since 1998 and only second in school history. They scored 148 points to eclipse second-place Goodrich (116) and third-place Clio (101). Corunna was fourth (86), Ortonville Brandon fifth (47) and Lake Fenton sixth (25).
“On paper, Goodrich was supposed to beat us by 10 points or so,” said Owosso coach Brock Holtsclaw. “However, as has been the case this entire season, our Trojans stepped up and showed what they are made of.”
Owosso’s Peyton Spicer captured individual league titles in the shot put (a personal-best 33-2.5), discus (a personal-best 105-2) and high jump (5-0).
Holtsclaw said Spicer eclipsed her prersonal record (PR) in the shot put by 2 1/2 feet and in the discus by a foot.
Placing second for the Trojans were Claire Agnew (pole vault, 11-6), Emma Crandell (3200 run, 12:26.55), Kyle Bermudez (100 hurdles, 17.03), Gabrielle Hufnagel (300 hurdles, 51.88) and the 4x800 relay team of Crandell, Emma Johnson, Natalie Summerland and Julionna West (11:06.72).
Neele’ge’ Sims of Corunna won Flint Metro League Stars Division titles in the 100-meter dash (13.40) and the long jump (16-1). She was second in the 200 dash (27.20).
The Cavaliers were league champs in the 4x100 relay with Kira Patrick, Abygail Boles, Mackenzie Lecureux and Sims (51.28).
Corunna was second in the 4x200 relay with Patrick, Laurie Platner, Iley Doyle and Boles (1:53.24).
On the boys side of the Flint Metro League Championships, Corunna dominated the proceedings.
The paced by the indomitable Bower twins, Wyatt and Tarick, the Cavaliers cruised to their third consecutive Flint Metro crown and eighth league championship in a row dating back to 2015.
The Cavaliers scored 178.5 points with Clio taking second (89.5) and Goodrich taking third (85). Next came Brandon (67), Owosso (56) and Lake Fenton (47).
Tarick Bower won the 100 dash (11.05), the 200 dash (22.55) and anchored the winning 4x100 relay (43.14) with Isaac Jacobs, Wyatt Bower and Nick Strauch.
“The same four, with Wyatt anchoring, won the 4x200 relay with a Flint Metro League meet record of 1:29.21,” said Corunna coach Jeff Sawyer.
Wyatt Bower won the long jump with a distance of 21 feet, 6 1/2 inches and placed second in the 100 dash (11.08).
Corunna’s 4x800 relay team was first with Jaxon Strauch, Aidan Lavery, Kenny Evans and Logan Roka (8:10.34).
Corunna swept the shot put with Xavier Anderson (42-4), A.J. Brieger (41-10) and Alan Mrva (39-9).
Other second-place efforts for the Cavaliers came from Nick Strauch (200 dash, 22.63), Logan Roka (1600 run, 4:24.08 and 800 run, 2:00.28) and Kenny Evans (3200 run, 10:00.53), Mrva (discus, 129-6) and Andrew Tucker (pole vault, 11-6).
Owosso’s Tyler Hufnagel captured individual league titles in the 110 hurdles (15.71) and 300 hurdles (40.85).
Max Baade was third in the pole vault for the Trojans, clearing 10-6.
New Lothrop girls,
Morrice boys win at
Fulton Invite
MIDDLETON — Izzy Heslip was named Female Athlete of the Meet and the New Lothrop girls track and field team captured top honors at Saturday’s Fulton Invitational.
Heslip was part of four first-place finishes and the Hornets scored 134 points. Fulton (99) was second with Breckenridge taking third (76). Morrice was seventh (36) in the nine-school field.
Heslip won the 200-meter dash (28.0) and helped the Hornets win the 4x100 relay, with Emma Bishop, Lily Bruff and Laina Yates (53.61); the 4x200 relay with Josie Bauman, Bishop and Yates (1:53.90); and the 4x400 relay with Yates, Kayla Hopkins and Avea Wendling (4:44.96).
Carley Martin was second for New Lothrop in the shot put (personal-best 34-1.5) and discus (personal-best 95-2).
The Hornets also got runner-up solo efforts from Bruff (100 dash, personal-best 13.49), Savanna Craven (pole vault, 7-6),.
New Lothrop was second in the 4x800 relay with Lexy Andres, Bauman, Maddie Eustace and Klara Mulcahy (11:09.58).
Morrice featured Aubrey Rogers, who was second in the 100 hurdles (18.42) and second in the 300 hurdles (54.35).
In the boys competition, Morrice was first with 123 points while New Lothrop was second (77) and Carson City-Crystal was third (67).
The Orioles were spearheaded by Dustin Copeland, first in the 100 dash (11.51) and 200 dash (23.55).
Morrice’s other first-place finishers were Logan Smith (110 hurdles, 16.23), Oliver Long (shot put, 43-4.5), the 4x100 relay team of Drew McGowan, Travis Farrow, Smith and Copeland (45.73) and the 4x200 relay team of McGowan, Farrow, Smith and Copeland (1:35.13).
Morrice received second-place finishes from Peyton McGowan (110 hurdles, 17.91), Smith (300 hurdles, 44.93), Drew McGowan (discus, 125-7) and Caden Binkley (pole vault, 11-0).
New Lothrop’s Nolan Mulcahy won the 400 dash (53.39).
The Hornets were first in the 4x400 relay, with Mulcahy, Kaven Unangst, Cole Yaros and Brenden Olsen (3:48.99).
Taking second for New Lothrop were Ethan Birchmeier (100 dash, 11.89), Mulcahy (200 dash, 23.99) and the 4x100 relay team of Mulcahy, Nick Barnette, Unangst and Birchmeier (45.82).
O-E’s Spitzley
shatters 46-year-old
record in 800
BATH — Ovid-Elsie’s Alexis Spitzley broke a Marauder school record that had stood for 46 years when she won the 800-meter run in 2:23.11 at Friday’s Jonathan Nugent Invitational at Bath.
Spitzley eclipsed Jodi Hehrer’s school record of 2:23.4 that had been set in 1977.
Laingsburg’s girls placed sixth at the 14-school event with 54 points. Ovid-Elsie was seventh (44) and Byron 14th.
Freshman Madison Phillips of Laingsburg won the pole vault with a personal-best height of 9 feet, 7 inches.
The Wolfpack’s Emily Rathka was third in the 1600-meter run (5:43.95) and third in the 800 run (2:33.84).
Spitzley was also third in the 3200 run (13:05.61) for the Marauders.
O-E was third in the 4x800 relay (10:40.09) with Spitzley, Piper White, Tava Kvalevog and Kaia Spiess.
In the boys competition, Laingsburg finished eighth with 46 points and Ovid-Elsie was ninth with 35 points.
Ovid-Elsie’s Tryce Tokar won the pole vault competition by clearing 14 feet even. Laingsburg’s Jack Borgman was second at 13-6 while the Wolfpack’s Kyle Boettcher was third at a personal-best 12-6.
The Marauders’ Clay Wittenberg was second in the high jump with a personal-best height of 6-4.
O-E finished third in the 4x800 relay with Clay Powell, Nick Long, Jamison Custer and Tokar (8:39.63).
Laingsburg’s Noah Devereaux was third in the 3200 run (10:35.93).
Perry’s Teel
takes three golds
DAVISON — Perry’s Rease Teel captured three gold medals at Friday’s Twilight Classic in Davison, winning the 100-meter dash (11.34), the 200 dash (22.68) and the 4x100 relay (45.91) with Josh Nance, Nic Barber and RUssell Pickell.
Perry placed fifth in the Small School Division with 66 points.
Chandler Webb of Perry was third in the pole vault (career-best 11-6). Mason Nosis was third in the 1600 run (5:09.23).
Anna Nixon led the way for the Perry girls, winning all classes, in the discus (112-3) and long jump (15-4).
Abigail Cochrane was second in the 200 dash (28.10) and third in the high jump (4-5).
GIRLS SOCCER
Laingsburg’s Knoblauch
scores hat trick
LAINGSBURG — Desire Knoblauch scored a hat trick to bring her season scoring total to 31 as Laingsburg blanked visiting Olivet, 3-0, Friday at the Laingsburg football field.
Knoblauch scored her first goal 15 minutes in off a rebound.
The talented junior striker scored twice in the second half. Just 25 seconds into the second half, she beat two defenders while dribbling in fromt he right with a left foot shot to the lower right corner.
Knoblauch’s final goal was scored with eight minutes remaining.
Laingsburg improved to 10-3-2 overall and 6-1-1 in the GLAC.
BOYS GOLF
Owosso 10th
at St. Johns Invite
ST. JOHNS — Owosso High golfer Ryan Dahl delivered a medal-winning top 10 performance by carding an 81 Friday during the St. Johns Invitational at The Emerald.
“Ryan was even par through the first nine holes,” said Owosso coach Dave Owens.
Jon Mazza shot an 85 for Owosso while Owen Feldpausch carded 92 and Hunter Babcock shot 94.
The Trojans will celebrate Senior Night Monday when Flushing travels to Owosso Country Club.
BASEBALL
Owosso falls twice
to Williamston
at Adrian College
ADRIAN — Williamston swept Owosso Friday at Adrian College, 9-1 and 9-4.
The Trojans were led on offense in Game 1 by Alex Binger, who stung two hits. Zach Evon, Hayden Smith, Hugh Doyl and Daniel Wittum all had one hit.
Smith started and battled through five innings for the Trojans. Carson Moore closed out the final two innings.
In the nightcap, the Trojans’ Smith finished 3-for-3. Corbin Thompson laced two hits while Evon, Doyl and Wittum all had one hit apiece.
Evon started and Thompson closed out the final three innings.
SOFTBALL
New Lothrop, Freeland split
NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop split with No. 9-ranked Freeland Wednesday at home.
The Falcons won the first game, 2-1, as the lone run came home on Victoria Henige’s solo home run. It was one of only two hits for the Hornets.
Mallory Heroux took the loss for New Lothrop. She pitched all seven innings and gave up just three hits and no earned runs. She struck out nine and walked four.
New Lothrop got its offense going in the second game, with a 6-5 victory. The Hornets laced 10 hits.
Marissa Rombach batted 3-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored. Ashlyn Orr batted 2-for-4 with a single, double and three RBI. Brynne Birchmeier batted 2-for-4.
The Hornets stood 16-7 overall heading into today’s Swartz Creek tournament.
