HOLLY — The Corunna boys swimming and diving team defeated Holly 96-84 in a Flint Metro League meet Thursday. The Cavaliers won seven swimming events as well as the diving competition.
The Cavaliers’ Ayden Henry finished first in the 200-yard freestyle (2 minutes, 10.99 seconds) and 500 freestyle (6:08.99). Henry was also part of the Cavs’ winning 400 free relay team that clocked a season-best time of 3:52.09.
Corunna’s Fisher Morris won the diving competition with 192.40 points.
Owosso falls, 109-66
SWARTZ CREEK — The Owosso boys swimming and diving team lost 109-66 to Swartz Creek/Flushing in a Flint Metro dual meet Thursday.
The Trojans won just two events on the night.
Brennan Baran took first in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:25.34. Owosso also won the 400 free relay with Connor Bartlett, Avery Fear, Liam McGraw and Evan Livingston in 5:07.2.
Owosso will look to bounce back when it hosts Brandon/Goodrich Tuesday.
