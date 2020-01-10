Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

Cloudy with rain...mixing with freezing rain late. Significant icing possible. High around 40F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Windy...with freezing rain in the evening and periods of snow later. Ice accumulation will cause damage. Low 19F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches.