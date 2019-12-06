BOWLING PREVIEW: Durand duo sets sights on states

CORUNNA — Durand seniors Jacob Feldhouse and Cooper Neyman came up just short of qualifying for the state finals last season.
Both first-team Mid-Michigan Activities Conference selections, they are determined to change that this winter.
Feldhouse finished 13th at the Division 3 regionals last season, three places from qualifying for the state meet. Neyman was a little further back, placing 25th.
During practice at Corunna’s Riverbend Bowl Tuesday, Feldhouse and Neyman said missing out on states is something they don’t plan to do this time around,
“I knew I was real close but in the third game, I struggled a little bit,” Feldhouse said. “I came back after that and tried to make up for the third game and missed the cut by about 20 pins.”
Feldhouse said he has a positive outlook for his final season.
“I’m determined to make it to states and I’m just going to keep practicing and do my best,” Feldhouse said.
Neyman, like Feldhouse, is looking ahead for bigger and better things.
“Hopefully I’ll make it to states and I’m going to try for a 300 — I keep getting really close,” Neyman said. “I keep struggling and crack under pressure. I just have to build up the nerves a little more.”
The two have been competing with each other for several years and that friendly competition is a good thing, according to their coach.
“Both have been bowling since they were five or six years old,” Durand boys bowling coach Terry Burlingame said.
“We’ve been bowling together a long time and that’s what keeps us good,” Neyman added.
Durand’s won the MMAC team title last season, but failed to advance to the states as a team — something that did not sit well with Feldhouse and Neyman. Durand finished ninth at regionals.
“They were very disappointed,” Burlingame said. “We started out so well with our Baker games. Then when it went to our individual games, we just fell apart.”
