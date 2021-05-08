CORUNNA — Both the Corunna boys and Corunna girls captured small division championships Friday during the eight-school Cavalier Classic track and field competition.
It was rainy, cold and windy for most of the day but both Cavalier track teams were able to come home with title trophies. Both are also unbeaten heading into Thursday’s Flint Metro League Stars Division Championships at Nick Annese Athletic Field.
WRIGHT SETS RECORD
The Corunna girls scored 442 points to win the Small School Division. Next came Lake Fenton (260), Chesaning (236) and Owosso (201).
Despite the inclement conditions, senior Evie Wright still set a meet record for Corunna, winning the 3200-meter run in 11 minutes, 23.22 seconds.
“I wasn’t really going for (the meet record),” Wright said. “I knew my times before that were pretty close to that so it was kind of in the back of my head but it wasn’t the goal today … I ran pretty good the first mile and I just wanted to see what I could do in the second mile.”
Running second to Wright was teammate Lilly Evans, who clocked 11:40.25. Evans won the 1600 run in 5:20.81 with Wright running second in 5:21.73. Evans’ win came despite weathering COVID-19 and its quarantine a few weeks earlier.
“I ran really well and I’m really proud of how I’m recovering from COVID,” Evans said. “I really pushed through the race and I had my teammate, Evie, helping me the whole way. We just work off each other so well.”
Corunna girls head coach Alan Montgomery said his team was able to overcome the elements to win the Small School title.
“We had the weather and the craziness of it but we showed the depth of the team and this is a true team sporting event and so it is a true team victory,” Montgomery said. “(Distance runners) Evie and Lilly did a great job and our 4-by-100 meter relay team is starting to come along, knocking off time all the time.”
Other overall firsts for Corunna came from Ellie Toney (shot put, 31-9) and Neele’ge’ Sims (long jump, 14-10 1/2).
Placing first in the Small School Division as well for Corunna were Ashlee Napier (100 dash, 14.20 and high jump, 4-8), Sims (200 dash, 29.03) and Toney (discus, 98-2).
Corunna placed first in the Small School Division in the 400 relay, with Napier, Lilly Bower, Sims and Joslayn Stratton (51.57); the 800 relay with Napier, Stratton, Bower and Sims (1:59.66); and the 3200 relay with Jorja Napier, Tatum Galbavi, Wright and Evans (11:19.14).
Owosso got first-place efforts in the Small School Division from Libby Summerland (800 run, 2:28.98 and pole vault, 9-0) and Claire Agnew (400 dash, 1:07.10. The Trojans placed first in the division as well in the 1600 relay with Emma Johnson, Michaela Nichols, Agnew and Summerland (4:42.38).
Summerland ran the winning anchor leg in that race and had to make up some ground to win it.
“I just went out there and when I got to the last 200 I felt good and I just went for it,” Summerland said.
CORUNNA BOYS ROLL
Corunna’s boys won the Small School Division with 478 points Friday. Chesaning ran second with 364 1/2 while Lake Fenton was third at 228 and Owosso was fourth at 187 1/2.
“These kids have a lot of pride and we have a lot of depth,” Corunna head coach Jeff Sawyer said. “If we don’t get first in an event, we’ll get second, third and fourth or second, third and fifth. We have depth and if we have people who are hurt and out, we just step them up and another person takes over.”
Jaden Herrick won the 110-meter high hurdles in 16.28 seconds for the Cavaliers.
“It was a pretty close race between me and Jeremiah Davis (16.33), we’re always pushing each other,” Herrick said.
Mason Warner set a personal-best while winning the 800-meter run in 2:02.57.
“I was getting a little nervous with the guys behind me,” Warner said. “I was able to hold them off, I didn’t know how much I was going to have left.”
Warner also placed first in the 1600 run (4:29.66).
Other first-place finishers for Corunna were Tarick Bower (100 dash, 11.93), Colin Lavery (long jump, 19 feet, 6 inches), Kai Heck (high jump, 5-3) and Dylan Blaha (junior varsity 100 dash, 12.59).
Corunna was also first in the 400 relay, with D’Angelo Campos, Joaquin Campos, Lavery and Tarick Bower (45.61); the 800 relay, with Davis, Joaquin Campos, Jaden Herrick and Brock Herrick (1:36.89); and the 3200 relay, with Luke Tuller, Grant Kerry, Logan Roka and Warner (9:12.73).
Chesaning’s Brenden Quackenbush was a first-place overall winner in the shot put (46-4) and won the small school discus competition (126-3).
Chesaning’s Jaden James was first in the 400 dash (53.03), first in the 200 dash (24.04) and also helped the Indians with the 4-by-400 relay with Henry Hill, Corbin Walker and Levi Maier (3:41.24).
“I thought I was going to fall at the end (of the 400) and I almost lost it,” James said. “It was tough, really tough.”
Isaac Zamora also won in the small school division for Chesaning, capturing the 300 hurdles in 43.31.
Owosso’s Tyler Hufnagel placed second in the 300 hurdles in the Small School Division with a time of 44.80.
The Trojans also got a runner-up effort from Gavin Holmes (pole vault, 8-0).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.