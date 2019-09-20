FLINT TWP. — Owosso fell 25-11, 21-25, 21-25, 24-26 Thursday to Carman-Ainsworth.
Harper Newell had 10 kills for the Trojans, while Reyn Tuttle had 12 assists. Newell and Brynley Hay recorded 14 digs each.
Newell also had three aces.
Owosso fell in straight sets Wednesday to Clio, 25-15, 20-25, 25-11.
Freshman Kendall Ihm had four blocks, while Newell had six digs.
Tuttle — filling in for senior setter McKenna Sovis, who was out with a shoulder injury — had five assists.
