DURAND — Durand struck the first blow early as running back Levi Smith cut back across the grain for a 28-yard touchdown run, but Ovid-Elsie absorbed the early punch and reeled off five unanswered touchdowns to storm to a 35-15 victory at Roundhouse Stadium.
“We made a couple of adjustments on defense and the boys really executed the rest of the way,” said Ovid-Elsie head coach Travis Long. “Our defense was pretty stout tonight.”
Ovid-Elsie senior defensive end Hunter Bates said the Marauders tightened up the ends and it made a huge difference in dealing with the Railroaders’ Power T offense.
“With our ends we had to close the gap more, seal the gap,” Bates said. “Our rightside D end went up the field too far and I caved down. So after we adjusted and stayed home, they couldn’t run their trap anymore.”
The Marauders’ (2-1, 2-0 MMAC) offensive explosion was keyed by the passing of junior quarterback Tryce Tokar.
Tokar passed only three times in Ovid-Elsie’s Week 2 demolition of Otisville LakeVille, but against Durand, he went to his arm early and often, completing 16 of 20 passes for 221 yards and three scores. Javen Belill had six catches for 86 yards, while Jamison Custer added five grabs for 63. including a TD.
Tokar delivered what turned out to be the backbreaker to Durand with 5:50 left in the first half.
Facing a fourth-and-goal at the Durand 20, Tokar zipped a TD pass to Clayton Fruchey that traveled on a rope to the goal line. It gave the Marauders their first lead of the game at 12-7, then Tokar fired a two-point conversion pass to Michael Bancroft to make it 14-7.
“I was getting some pressure but I have faith in my receivers,” Tokar said of the fourth-down scoring pass. “I know I can just throw it. Even if it’s fourth down, he’s going to go up and get it for me. That was Fruchey and he had a great game tonight.”
It was the second TD pass of the first half for Tokar, who had passed 32 yards to Bancroft with 1:46 left in the first quarter to bring the Marauders within 7-6.
Tokar’s 24-yard TD connection with Custer came with 10:50 left in the fourth quarter to make it 28-7 following a Joe Zuniga kick.
The Marauders’ other scores came on Fruchey’s 33-yard scoring run early in the third quarter and Cohen Brown’s 3-yard TD with 4:25 left in the game.
O-E rushed for 162 yards, with Carter Kelley running for 73 yards on 11 totes and Fruchey running for 69 yards and a TD on seven tries.
Durand ended the scoring with Caden Holbrook’s 30-yard TD run with 2:12 left. Carver Purdy ran in the two-point conversion but the Marauders had decided the issue long before that.
Gaven Brewer was the leading Durand rusher with 83 yards on six carries. Smith finished with 50 yards including his TD run.
Durand head coach John Webb said team made some mistakes, but noted that it was competitive early and that the young Railroaders’ would fare better as they gain experience.
“We were getting the ball in a one-score game (at the start of the third),” Webb said. “Our message has been to finish. Finish halves, finish drives, finish games. We’ve been in these tight games, all three of them. They’ve been pretty good. That one got away from us a little bit in the second half. They (the Marauders) are known for being a physical team.”
Webb said there is a sense of urgency for his team after falling to 0-3 and 0-2 in the MMAC.
“We need to grow up quick and get better quick,” Webb said. “You know, we start four sophomores and two juniors across our O Line, tight end. Their learning curve is getting sped up.”
Ovid-Elsie’s defensive leaders included Belill and Jake Bowen, each with 10 tackles. Bowen had two sacks and one tackle for a loss. Bates added eight tackles with a sack.
Carver Purdy had a team-high nine tackles for Durand. Smith had seven tackles for the Railroaders with four going for losses.
