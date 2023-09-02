ELSIE — As freshmen, Ovid-Elsie senior soccer captains Talan Parsons and Mason Ritenburg were part of a team that won its fifth straight league championship. They were supposed to be part of the next wave — a group that would keep the good times rolling. That’s not what happened.
Instead Marauder boys soccer took its proverbial ball and went home, not fielding a team in 2021 or 2022
Now, Parsons and Ritenburg are back on the pitch, elder statesmen by default on a resurrected O-E program consisting of 17 players.
Leading this reclamation project is head coach Chris Parker. This is his second stint in the role. His first ran from 2012 through 2018.
“We’ve just haven’t had the numbers the last two years,” Parker said, explaining the team’s hiatus. “The interest hasn’t been there for some reason. I don’t know if COVID played a factor in it because it was in the fall of 2020, the last team we had. That was with the coach (Justin Fluharty) that took over after I had left. It’s been two full seasons that we have had nothing, in 2021 or 2022.
“When my two seniors were freshman, there wasn’t anything really behind them. But there was a very big class that was graduating.”
Parsons, best known as one-time state champion (and two-time runner-up) wrestler at Ovid-Elsie, has also played soccer for most of his life. Except for the past two years. He’s missed the game.
“I mean, it was rough,” Parsons said. “I love soccer. I’ve been playing it since I was 5. I’ve been playing with Mason (Ritenburg) for as long as I can remember.”
“After my freshman year, we lost 12 people (to graduation),” Parsons explained. “And that was the majority of our team. Twelve seniors. That’s hard to come back from. … There was no influx of freshman and sophomores, not until this year. They came out and helped us get it back.”
Ritenburg, a defensive midfielder, said that he had resigned himself to not playing high school soccer again.
“The first year (without soccer) was hard I’d say,” Ritenburg said. “By the next year, I got used to it and I wasn’t really expecting to ever play soccer again. So it’s new this year. It’s kind of weird. It’s good to be back.”
A grassroots effort to populate the team was led by sophomore Chaycen Thornton, who, unsurprisingly has been named another team captain, despite being an underclassman.
“He was very like, ‘I want soccer to come back,’” said Parker, “And I told him, ‘You put in the legwork and you get the guys and the interest, I’m very willing to help.’
“He was very instrumental in getting this started.”
Thornton said he was determined to play this year after experiencing a freshman year devoid of soccer.
“I rounded up some of my buddies, and talked to the athletic director and asked if we could get a sign-up sheet started,” Thornton said. “Last year, when I was a freshman I wanted to play and I had a foreign exchange student who I wished could have played because he was really good. Julien Mortier. He couldn’t play soccer but he ended up playing football and being the kicker for us.”
Parker said that Ovid-Elsie is a young team in 2023 but at least the seeds have been planted to keep soccer alive in the future.
“It’s going to take a couple of years to really get a steady flow back,” Parker said. “We have seven freshman, six sophomores, no juniors and then I have two natural Ovid-Elsie seniors and two senior exchange students that joined their class.”
Given all that youth, it’s unsurprising that the team has struggled in the early goings, dropping its first three games to St. Johns (8-0), Clio (4-2) and Laingsburg (4-1), but the intial goal is stability. After that is established, success will follow, it is hoped.
Boys Soccer Preview
Byron
Head coach: Greg Williams
Key returners: Mason Stark, Sr.; Morris Spears, Sr.; Dawson Kaars, Sr.; Elwood Lawler, Sr.
Outlook: Byron, coming off an MMAC co-championship with Chesaning, will be led by Mason Stark, an All-Area first-teamer who had 14 goals and 12 assists a season ago. He was voted the No. 1 player in the MMAC. The Eagles also return Elwood Lawler, who was an All-Area honorable mention goaltender in 2022. “Our team goals are winning conference and districts,” said long-time Byron head coach Greg Williams. “There will be many challenges to do that. We have a very small team led by some talented returning seniors.”
Corunna
Head coach: Kyle Gregoricka
Key Returners: Paul Galesk, Jr., GK; Landon Perdue, So., MF.
Key Newcomers: Branden Hartsuff, Fr., D.
Outlook: The Cavaliers are coming off a 3-15-1 camapign but had a 1-0 victory over Chesaning in the district quarterfinals before losing to Flint Powers. Corunna opened 3-3 this season with Landon Perdue scoring eight goals already in six games after scoring five last year. Galesk, is a two-time all-Flint Metro and two-time all-district goalie. “Our goals are to improve on last year’s record, accumulate points in the Flint Metro League and make a district final appearance,” said Gregoricka.
Chesaning
Head coach: Thomas Dempsey
Key Returners: Justin Lange, F; Zachary Harlan, F; Nate Ferry, MF; Zac Garno, MF; Blake Laskowski, MF; Josh Lange, FB; Eli Keck, FB.
Key Newcomers: Kayden Mahoney, Oliver Keck.
Outlook: Chesaning, which finished 10-5-3 a year ago and earned a share of the league title, opened the 2023 season with a 5-0 record including a 3-1 victory over Owosso and a 3-0 championship performance at Saturday’s Railroader Crossing Invitational at Durand. “We’re looking to build upon the successes we’ve had the last few years,” said Dempsey. “Our goal is to improve everyday and take the season game by game.”
Durand
Head coach: Aaron Demo
Key returners: Noah Fryer, Sr., MF; Brayden Joslin, Jr., MF/F.
Outlook: The Railroaders will have to replace leading scorer Jaxon Smith, who graduated after scoring 12 goals with four assists and capturing first-team all-league honors. But Noah Fryer and Brayden Joslin each scored five goals last season and figure prominently in the team’s plans for 2023.
Laingsburg
Head coach: Natalie Elkins
Key Returners: Dano Winans, Sr., MF; Lucas Shastal, Jr., D/MF; Hudson Yates, Jr., MF; Zach Grandy, Sr., CB; Alex Myers, Jr., F; Kaleb Salas, Soph., F.
Key Newcomers: Landon Freeman, Fr., F; Andre Van Ells, Jr., F.; Kyler Campbell, Fr., GK,
Outlook: Laingsburg finished 11-4-4 a year ago and second in the GLAC to Lansing Christian. But the Wolfpack graduated 10 seniors including five captains. Head coach Natalie Elkins, now in her third season at the helm, said the team will miss that experience in 2023 but there are some pieces to build around. Senior midfielder Dano Winans and senior center back Zach Grandy are back for their fourth years of varsity soccer. Lucas Shastal, a junior defender/midfielder, is back for his third year of varsity soccer. Junior Alex Myers, a striker, is a creative shooter and sophomore Kaleb Salas, a left wing, can shoot and cross from the left side. “Overall, as we develop, I think we will be able to hang in our conference and that’s our goal. I’d like to see a 12-6 or better season,” Elkins said.
Perry
Head coach: Russell Melton
Key Returners: Brody Webb, goalkeeper, Sr.; Sawyer Beardslee, striker, Sr.; David Cramer, Jr., MF; Cha Vang, Jr., MF.
Key Newcomers: Anthony Cochrane, Fr., MF.
Outlook: The Ramblers started the season with an 0-2 record, but first-year head coach Russell Melton said he has some talented players to work with in 2023. Melton takes over the varsity reins at Perry with 16 years of coaching experience at the youth soccer level. He has also served as a soccer official over the years.
Ovid-Elsie
Head coach: Chris Parker
Key Returners: Talan Parsons, Sr., MF; Mason Ritenburg, Sr., MF.
Key Newcomers: Ryker Parsons, Fr., F; Chaycen Thornton, So, D; Jonas Obling, Sr., MF; Pau Gifre, Sr., D.
Outlook: Ovid-Elsie has not fielded a boys soccer team the past two seasons. The last time the Marauders had a boys soccer team was the fall of 2020, when the Marauders won their fifth straight league championship. The team has struggled with a lack of numbers and lack of interest since then but the squad was resurrected this fall. Talan Parsons and Mason Ritenburg are the only two remaining players from the 2020 championship squad. The Marauders will be young but coach Chris Parker, back for his second stint as boys’ soccer coach at Ovid-Elsie, said the team has already shown great improvement from its first game loss to St. Johns. The Marauders are currently 0-3.
Owosso
Head coach: Michael Erfourth
Key Returners: Peyton Dwyer, Nathan Parsons, Camden Yerrick, Jacob Cummings, Paul Hrncharik (GK), Ryan Dahl (MF), Matthew Shattuck (MF), Jonny Mazza (F), Daivd Weisenbaugh.
Key Newcomers: Ryder Canfield, Kai Miller, Stone Pierce, Uriyah Buggs, Eli Fear, Ethan Gunther.
Outlook: The Trojans are coming off an 8-7-1 campaign including a first-round district overtime win against Clio and opened the 2023 season with a 3-0 title performance at the Owosso Varsity Invitational. “We graduated 10 seniors from last year and lost one player to a move across the state, Clayton Brown, who now starts for Mona Shores, and lost Simon Erfourth to Midwest United, where he plays for their MLS Next U17 team,” said Owosso coach Michael Erfourth. “The ability to lose players and still be able to have 28-plus players across two teams and sending kids on to other programs, speaks to the strength of what Owosso Soccer Club and our local travel clubs have been able to achieve.” Added the coach, “The largest goal we have is they they excel in school, no matter the path they want to head on after high school.”
