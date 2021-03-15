BIRCH RUN — Chesaning improved to 7-1 with a pair of quad meet victories Saturday.
The Indians beat Swan Valley 43-42 on a tiebreaker. The team got “big wins” from Eowyn Beehler, Connor Everett, Justin Wirostek, Lane Miller, Matt Warby, Quaid Wilkins and Brenden Quackenbush.
Against Saginaw Valley Lutheran in a 66-12 victory, Beehler, Isabella Morgan, Aurali Garcia, Everett, Wirostek, Theodore Stowinski, Vito Maniaci, Miller, Warby, Wilkins and Cody Chalco posted wins.
Friday, at home, Chesaning went 1-1.
Chesaning beat St. Charles 54-30 with victories from Everett, Wirostek, Stowinski, Maniaci, Miller, Wargby, Wilkins, Kayden Witt and Quackenbush.
The Indians lost 60-24 to New Lothrop. Morgan, Everett, Miller and Quackenbush won.
New Lothrop sweeps duals
EAST KENTWOOD — New Lothrop swept its duals Saturday on the road.
The Hornets beat Forest Hills Eastern 66-9, East Kentwood 78-6 and Byron Center 40-25
Against Eastern, Andrew Krupp, Jackson Knieper, Bryce Cheney, Harry Helmick and Cam Orr had pins.
In the East Kentwood win, Parker Noonan, Jack Kulhanek, Knieper, Cheney, Hemlick, Grady Gross, Kody Krupp and Isiah Pasik had pins.
In the final dual, Caleb Sharp, Cheney, Orr and Pasik had pins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.