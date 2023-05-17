LANSING — The 10-team field for the 61st Dean Shippey Capital Diamond Classic high school baseball tournament was announced Tuesday and 21-5 Laingsburg, which sits atop the Central Michigan Athletic Conference standings, was one of the teams selected to play.
Not receiving an invitation was 18-3 Corunna, which captured a share of the Flint Metro League Stars Division championship earlier this week.
The single-elimination tournament will take place at Kircher-Municipal Stadium in Lansing through the semifinal round with the championship game taking place at Michigan State’s McLane Stadium on Monday, June 5.
There will two first-round games that will take place next Monday. DeWitt (8-9) will face Fowler (17-5) in the 5 p.m. opener while Williamston (16-9) and Portland (7-4) square off at 7 p.m.
The second-round match-ups Tuesday, May 23 include Olivet (23-3) vs Lansing Catholic (13-3) at 5 p.m. and Laingsburg vs. St. Johns (13-5) at 7 p.m.
Okemos (18-4-1) will take on the DeWitt-Fowler victor and Grand Ledge (13-8) will take on the Williamston-Portland winner May 25.
The semifinals are set for Wednesday, May 31 and the championship game is set for Monday, June 5.
DeWitt is the defending champion after winning the Classic last year with a 3-2 victory over St. Johns. It was the Panthers won third Classic championship. Grand Ledge holding the record for most Classic titles with 27.
Chesaning clinches 2023 MMAC baseball crown
CHESANING — Chesaning clinched the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference baseball crown — its third in the last four years — by sweeping Mt. Morris 7-2 and 8-3 Monday.
The Indians (19-3 overall, 12-0 MMAC) won the league crown outright, giving them three of the past four titles (they reigned supreme in 2019 and 2022; 2020 was canceled).
Brady Sager pitched his third complete game of the season in the nightcap. Sager (6-1) pitched a six-hitter through all seven innings. He struck out 12 and walked two.
Nash Wendling batted 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI. Lucas Powell and Sager each laced two hits.
In Game 1, Logan Fulk pitched his fifth complete game of the season. Fulk (5-0) pitched seven innings and gave up two runs on four hits. He struck out six.
Chesaning’s Brady Sager batted 4-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Powell and Wendling each rapped three hits. Powell slashed three doubles and scored three times. Wendling drove in three runs.
New Lothrop tops Waterford Our Lady, 7-2
WATERFORD — New Lothrop improved to 10-13 overall by defeating Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes, 7-2, Tuesday on the road.
Ty Olsen pitched the Hornets to victory while striking out 12. He went all seven innings, permitting two runs on nine hits.
The Hornets totaled 10 hits with Jayden Martinez, Ty Kohlmann and Olsen all banging two hits.
Durand sweeps Rams
DURAND — Durand swept Montrose at home Monday, 7-3 and 10-4.
Austin Kelley started Game 1 for the Railroaders, going 41/3 innings. He surrendered three runs on four hits, with six strikeouts and one walk. Brayden Kelley pitched the final 22/3 innings. He allowed no runs on three hits, with four strikeouts and no walks.
Brayden Joslin clubbed two hits and drove in two runs in the openeder. W. Huff added three hits and one RBI. Brayden Kelley, and Austin Kelley each had two hits and one RBI. Ryan Tolene added two hits.
Tolene smacked another two hits and drove in four runs in the nightcap.
Ben Hager went six innings in that one for Durand. He was charged with four runs and six hits while striking out three and walking none.
The Railroaders stand 8-8 overall.
BOYS GOLF
Durand rises to 4-1 in MMAC
WEBBERVILLE — Durand shot a 194 round to defeat Mt. Morris, which did not have enough players for a team score, Tuesday at Oak Lane in Webberville.
The Railroaders improved to 4-1 in Mid-Michigan Activities Conference match play action.
Sophomore Brayden Kelley of Durand was medalist for the first time in his career, shooting a 45. Kwin Knapp, Mason Pancheck and Connor Hovis also picked up MMAC individual all-conference points in the match.
Brandon 172, Owosso 175
GOODRICH — Brandon edged Owosso, 172-175, Tuesday at Goodrich Country Club.
Jon Mazza shot a team-low 42 for the Trojans. Ryan Dahl shot 43 while Ryan Dahl added a 43 and Owen Feldpausch carded a 44. Hunter Babcock shot a 46 for Owosso.
The Trojans fell to 3-8 in the Flint Metro League while Brandon improved to 5-6.
Chesaning 191, LakeVille 244
CHESANING — Home was a good place to be for the Chesaning golf team.
Sophomore Quinton Everett shot a 46 and Chesaning defeated visiting LakeVille, 191-244 Tuesday at Twin Brooks.
Blake Hoerner and Justin Lange each carded 48s for the Indians. Josh Lange shot 49 and Cohen Distelrath shot 52.
GIRLS SOCCER
Wolfpack blanks Maple Valley, 9-0
VERMONTVILLE — Laingsburg defeated Vermontville Maple Valley, 9-0, Tuesday.
Desire Knoblauch scored five goals for the Wolfpack. Callie Clark added two scores while Ivy Collier and Emilee Mertens each scored once.
Erin Pohlod was the winning goalkeeper.
The win lifted Laingsburg to 11-3-2 overall and 7-1-1 in conference play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.