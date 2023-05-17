LANSING — The 10-team field for the 61st Dean Shippey Capital Diamond Classic high school baseball tournament was announced Tuesday and 21-5 Laingsburg, which sits atop the Central Michigan Athletic Conference standings, was one of the teams selected to play.

Not receiving an invitation was 18-3 Corunna, which captured a share of the Flint Metro League Stars Division championship earlier this week.

