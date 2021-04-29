CHESANING — New Lothrop held off second-place Chesaning Wednesday during the first of three MMAC track and field jamborees.
The Hornets scored 176 1/2 points while Chesaning scored 157. The remaining field included Byron (132), Ovid-Elsie (97 1/2), Durand (26), Montrose (14) and Mt. Morris (5).
New Lothrop’s Clara Krupp won the 800-meter run (2 minutes, 36.21 seconds), the 1,600-meter run (5:47.13) and the 3,200-meter run (12:45.21).
Krupp also joined forces with Cailyn Adduddel, Ava Muron and Lindsey Wendling to win the 3,200 relay (11:24.90). Elizabeth Heslip of the Hornets won the 100 dash (13.93) and 200 dash (29.38). Also winning for New Lothrop was Adduddel (400 dash, 1:08.58).
Byron’s Sarah Marvin broker her own school record to win the discus (145 feet, 31/2 inches). She also won the shot put (46-4). Eagles teammate Allison Glass won the long jump (14-4 1/4) and the high jump (4-10).
Jenna Belmas placed first in the 100 hurdles for Byron (18.26).
Chesaning featured first-place performers Charlotte Hartges (300 hurdles, 55.38) and Avery Beckman (pole vault, 7-3). Also victorious was the 400 relay team (Karlie Lewis, Beckman, Hartges and Natalie Drope) in 56.15 seconds and the 800 relay team (Lewis, Beckman, Harges and Drope) in 1:57.74.
Ovid-Elsie’s Isabella Loynes, Kaia Spiess, Rachel Spitzley and Aleixis Spitzley won the 1,600 relay (4:44.85).
Corunna 92, Clio 44
CORUNNA — Ashlee Napier was first in the 100-meter dash (13.78 seconds), the 200 dash (28.46) and the high jump (4-10) as Corunna defeated Clio 92-44 to improve to 4-0.
Evie Wright won both the 1,600 run (5:39.93) and 3,200 run (11:41.02). Ellie Toney placed first in the shot put (32-2) and the discus (87-4). Also first for the Cavaliers were Lilly Bower (long jump, 15-2 1/2), Emma Kirkey (pole vault, 7-0) and Lilly Evans (800 run, 2:27.64).
Corunna won the 400 relay with Bower, Josalyn Stratton, Neele’ge’ Sims and Napier (54.16). The Cavaliers won the 3,200 relay thanks to Iley Doyle, Tatum Galbavi, Wright and Evans (10:57.26).
Goodrich 74, Owosso 58
OWOSSO — Libby Summerland won the 1,600-meter run (5 minutes, 55.27 seconds) and pole vault (9-0) but Owosso fell to Goodrich, 74-58, Wednesday.
The Trojans also received first-place showings from Michaela Nichols (long jump, 11-9), Keera Barnhill (high jump, 4-6), Reghan LePior (discus, 60-0) and Cassie Gillett (shot put, 19-2).
Owosso fell to 1-3 in the Flint Metro League Stars Division.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Hornet boys first at MMAC jamboree
CHESANING — New Lothrop’s boys won Wednesday’s MMAC jamboree with 177 points, outpacing second-place Chesaning (164).
Ovid-Elsie checked in third with 901/2 points. Montrose (52), Durand (51), Byron (49 1/2), Otisville LakeVille (47) and Mt. Morris (24) rounded out the field.
Carson Hersch captured three solo wins for the Hornets — winning the 800 (2:05.42), the 1,600 (4:44.12) and the 3,200 (10:22.35). Will Muron was first in the 100 (11.45 seconds) and 200 dashes (23.73) for New Lothrop. Muron also teamed up with Nolan Mulcahy, Carson Mulcahy and Ethan Birchmeier to win the 400 relay (45.97).
New Lothrop won the 3,200 relay with Carson Hersch, Drew Kohlmann, Aaron Vincke and Cole Yaros (8:56.35).
Isaac Zamora of Chesaning swept the 110 hurdles (16.85) and the 300 hurdles (43.90). Jaden James of the Indians won the 400 dash (53.31).
Chesaning won the 800 relay with James, Matt Warby, Henry Hill and Reese Greenfelder in 1:35.85. The Indians won the 1,600 relay with James, Hill, Corbin Walker and Levi Maier (3:41.39).
Brenden Quackenbush of Chesaning was first in the shot put (49-11 1/2). Teammate Kaden Liebrock claimed the pole vault (11-6).
Durand’s Evan Samson placed first in the high jump at 6-2.
Corunna 105, Clio 30
CORUNNA — Tarick Bower had a hand in four first-place finishes and the Corunna boys track and field team surged to 4-0 in the Flint Metro Stars Division with a 105-30 win over Clio Wednesday.
Bower won the 100-meter dash (11.81 seconds); tied for first in the high jump with Jayden Edington (5-6); anchored the winning 400 relay (46.27) with Edington, D’Angelo Campos and Colin Lavery; and helped Corunna win the 1,600 relay with Brock Herrick, Brett Riley and Luke Tuller (3:46.77).
Wyatt Bower of Corunna took the long jump (19-5 1/4) and 200 dash (24.24). Mason Warner ran first for the Cavaliers in the 1,600 (4:35.86) and 800 (2:11.32). Warner also joined forces with Tuller, Grant Kerry and Logan Roka to win the 3,200 relay (10:56.8).
Dante Dunkin swept the shot put (42-8) and discus (107-4). Tuller won the 400 dash in 55.99, while Jeremiah Davis, Campos, Lavery and Herrick won the 800 relay (1:37.12).
Owosso 69, Goodrich 67
OWOSSO — Owosso edged Goodrich 69-67 to close out its home season with a Flint Metro League Stars Division victory.
Mason Brecht won first for the Trojans (2-2 Flint Metro Stars) in the 100-meter dash (12.54) and 200 dash (25.34).
Tyler Hufnagel swept the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles with respective times of 19.18 and 46.63 seconds.
Other winners for the Trojans were Seth Hintz (discus, 102-6), John Kulhanek (shot put, 41-3), Gavin Mecomber (high jump, 5-2) and Zachary Wieler (long jump, 14-3),
