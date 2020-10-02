CORUNNA — Fenton turned back Corunna 139-45 in girls swimming and diving action Thursday.
The Tigers won every event except one at Olmsted Pool.
The Cavaliers bright spot came in the 100-yard breaststroke as Kaylee Siddens and Piper LePino went 1-2. Siddens clocked a time of 1 minute, 27.98 seconds with LePino touching out in 1:28.66.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.