BYRON — Byron battled two opponents Friday: Montrose and mistakes.
The result was not pretty.
The Rams defeated the Eagles 50-19 in a battle for second place in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference. Montrose quarterback Bobby Skinner completed 12 of 15 passes for 265 yards and five TDs, and the Rams held Byron starting quarterback Jack Selon to 0-for-5 passing and one interception.
Byron (5-3, 5-2 MMAC) will need a victory over Flint Beecher next week to assure a playoff spot, though it could potentially make it in on points as well.
Eagles head coach Byron Schartzer said his team made too many mistakes — three turnovers and seven penalties — to even compete against a team like Montrose (7-1 overall, 6-1 MMAC).
“We played terrible, offensively and defensively,” Schartzer said. “We put ourselves in a tough position to even have a chance at succcess. We turned the ball over too many times. Too many mistakes, defensively. Every time we’d get a positive play — second and four — we would get a penalty, a penalty, a penalty. Defensively, we took away their run — and made them one-dimensional, which was good. But Bobby was throwing the ball all over us — he tore us up and he threw the ball really well.”
Byron trailed 30-0 by halftime but made things closer in the second half when second-string quarterback Jared Moe scored on TD runs of 5 and 3 yards. Casey Hatfield, who was Byron’s leading rusher with 11 carries for 75 yards, also scored on a 1 yard run in the third quarter for the Eagles.
Hatfield also led the squad with nine tackles, including seven solos. Jacob Huhn had eight tackles while Jayden Jones made seven stops.
Moe, besides his two TD runs, rushed for 41 yards on 11 carries. He completed 1 of 2 passes for 40 yards, with Jones catching a 40-yard pass in the second half.
Selon, who had rushed for 945 yards over the previous four games — which included a 350-yard effort — was held to 23 yards on seven carries by the Rams.
“At practice we went over stuff, but tonight it didn’t happen — and like coach was saying, it was the penalties,” Huhn said. “One time it was like fourth-and-30. You can’t do much in that situation. Montrose has always been a solid team and they are no different this year.”
Huhn did say that Byron will bounce back from the loss. The team’s ‘24-hour rule’ will be in effect today, he said.
“The 24-hour rule is that you take a loss in and let it sit and then get rid of that feeling and move on,” Huhn said. “We’re going to come out with fire (next week) and we’re going to score some.”
Montrose’s Joe Wilber’s interception of a Selon pass put the Rams at the Byron 27 on the first series of the game. Buron was able to hold as Hatfield sacked Skinner at the Byron 30 on a fourth down play.
But the Rams took an 8-0 lead with 9:40 left in the first quarter. Skinner completed a 3-yard pass to Adam Stiverson and Skinner ran in the two-point conversion. Montrose scored 22 straight points in the second quarter on Stiverson’s 4-yard run and Skinner’s TD passes to Joe Wilber and Jayden Harden.
Hatfield broke the ice for Byron with 6:03 left in the third with his short TD run after Moe found Jones open for a 40-yard pass to the Rams 1, but by then it was far too late. Moe added two short touchdown runs in the fourth quarter to cap the scoring.
The Eagles will try to put the memory of this game out of their minds as soon as possible, Schartzer said.
“We play Beecher next week at Beecher and so we have one more chance at this,” Schartzer said. “We better regroup and come out fighting.”
MONTROSE 50, BYRON 19
Montrose 8 22 13 7 — 50
Byron 0 0 7 12 — 19
First Quarter
MO: Adam Stiverson 5 pass from Skinner (Bobby Skinner run), 2:20.
Second Quarter
MO: Stiverson 4 run (Skinner run), 9:40.
MO: Joe Wilber 34 pass from Skinner (Skinner run), 6:02.
MO: Jayden Harden 23 pass from Skinner (run failed), 3:13.
Third Quarter
MO: Harden 31 pass from Skinner (Zack Gold kick), 9:00.
MO: Stiverson 22 run (kick failed), 7:30.
BY: Casey Hatfield 1 run (Jacob Miller kick good), 1:27.
Fourth Quarter
MO: Owen Emmendorfer 30 pass from Skinner (kick good), 9:21.
BY: Jared Moe 5 run (kick failed), 4:10.
BY: Moe 3 run (kick failed), 1:06.
TEAM STATISTICS
Montrose Byron
First downs 20 13
Total yards 423 189
Rushes-yards 34-158 31-149
Passing 12-15-265 1-7-40
Penalties-yards 8-110 7-47
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Byron — Team: 31-149. Casey Hatfield 11-75, TD; Jared Moe 11-41, 2 TDs; Jack Selon 7-23. Montrose — Adam Stiverson 15-99, Antio Harrison 9-51.
PASSING: Byron — Jack Selon 0-5-0, INT. Jared Moe 1-2-40. Montrose — Bobby Skinner 12-15-265, 5 TDs.
RECEIVING: Byron — Jayden Jones 1-40. Montrose — Joe Wilber 3-118, TD; Jayden Harden 4-59, 2 TDs.
DEFENSE: Byron — Hatfield 9 tackles, Jacob Huhn 8 tackles.
Records: Byron 5-3, 5-2 MMAC; Montrose 7-1, 6-1 MMAC.
