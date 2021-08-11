CORUNNA — High school fall athletic practices stretched into a second day Tuesday, and volleyball offered the starkest contrast from a year ago, when COVID cases skyrocketed and vaccines were still well in the future.
Corunna’s volleyball team conducted practice inside the gym — not on a makeshift outdoor court like the MHSAA required in the first part of last season.
Cavalier senior Josalyn Stratton and junior Neele’ge’ Sims seemed to put 2020 well behind them Tuesday.
“It feels so much better to be indoors this year — that’s for sure,” Stratton said. “It was like that for the whole summer. We didn’t get back into the gym last year until the first week of the actual season … We don’t have to wear masks as of right now and it’s definitely a lot better. It’s a lot easier to breathe and actually interact with the people on the court.”
“Yeah, it’s a lot louder since we don’t have masks — our voices aren’t muffled or anything,” Sims added. “It’s definitely better.”
The start of fall practice held special significance for Sims since she missed the final third the 2020 volleyball season after being severely injured in a two-vehicle car crash that took the life of her brother, Noah. Neele’ge’ suffered a broken femur, ribs, wrist and jaw. After surgeries and physical therapy, she was able to compete in track and field in the spring.
“I’m just honestly really excited to get back on the court with the team and I’m super excited for the season to start,” Sims said.
All in all, it just feels like volleyball seasons before COVID hit, Corunna coach Kari Carnell said.
“It’s nice to be in our familiar territory inside the gym,” she said. “It’s a little more organized and little less chaotic for everyday managing of the team.”
Carnell said it was a fluid situation a year ago, with health and safety protocols seemingly changing every day.
“It’s been kind of nice getting back to the normal and getting back to what we know,” she said.
Owosso’s boys soccer athletes had their second day of two-a-day practices at Owosso High School. After meeting for two hours in the morning, they gathered again at 6 p.m. for another two-hour practice that opened with a grueling “beep test” — a multiple-stage fitness test for running. The rest of the practice was devoted to soccer.
Trojan junior midfielder Hunter Babcock said he likes having a little more freedom in practice.
“It’s not been as strict as it has been in the past, just with COVID and all of that,” he said. “Last year was tough and so it’s nice not having masks anymore.”
Senior Charles DeWeese, who doubles as goalie and center back on defense, said he has enjoyed practices so far .
“They’ve got some different ideas set up in practices, like focusing on different things like passing and possession play, which our team is leaning more toward this year compared to some of our other years in style of play,” DeWeese said.
Owosso head varsity soccer coach Phil Gobel said the Trojan players have come to work at practice.
“So far so good,” Gobel said. “We’ve got decent numbers. We’ve got a solid varsity and JV program. The (COVID) restrictions have loosened up a bit, but we’re still being vigilant and still being mindful and careful. No masks this year so far — and hopefully that will hold.”
Durand’s boys tennis team practiced earlier in the day. Despite having only a handful of players, the Railroaders were pairing up on the warm 80-degree day.
Ian Pollok and Andrew Dagen were squaring off in a practice match.
Dagen said Durand has a smaller team than it did a year ago.
Pollok said tennis players didn’t have to mask up when on the court last year, but had to do so everywhere else. That has changed.
“You can breathe a lot better,” Pollok said. “It’s a lot easier to talk to the coach.”
