LAINGSBURG — Ten errors haunted Laingsburg’s softball team — six in Game 1 and four more in Game 2 — as the Wolfpack went down twice Thursday.
Portland St. Patrick, ranked No. 7 in the state in Division 4 by the Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association, swept Laingsburg 9-7 and 12-4.
The Wolfpack (4-2, 2-2 Central Michigan Athletic Conference), an honorable mention in the Division 3 state rankings, had its share of hits, but Wolfpack head coach Jeff Cheadle said his team committed too many errors against a team of Portland St. Patrick’s caliber.
“They outplayed us,” he said. “They aren’t ranked No. 7 for nothing. We hit alright. Their pitchers did a pretty good job. We didn’t put a lot of our hits together. We hit well enough that we probably could have won, but we gave up just too many unearned runs.”
Portland St. Patrick, in contrast, made just one error in the first game and just one in the nightcap.
Cheadle said there is a lot of softball yet to be played and his team is still finding its bearings and trying to get healthy. However, 10 errors in one doubleheader is definitely unacceptable if his team is going to reach its goals after going 32-6 last year and winning the CMAC title along with its district.
“That’s more than we’ve had in the first four games combined,” Cheadle said. “There’s little things we’ve got to do. First of all, we’ve got some nagging injuries and we’ve got to get rid of them, so we can plug some people where they belong. We’ve got to learn from it, that’s the thing, if we’re going to go where the kids want to go. It’s not the end of the world, it’s two softball games.”
The Shamrocks (4-0 overall, 2-0 CMAC) featured the pitching of Rylee Scheurer in Game 1. Scheurer worked all seven innings and gave up 11 hits with 12 strikeouts and no walks.
Addyson Buchin took the loss for Laingsburg, working seven innings and giving up nine runs and 11 hits. She struck out seven and walked one.
Laingsburg leadoff hitter Ashley Bila batted 3-for-4 with two doubles and a single. Older sister Hailey Bila batted 3-for-4 with a triple, two singles and two RBIs. Catcher Madison Wagner swatted a two-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to bring Laingsburg within 9-7, but Scheurer got the final out on a strikeout.
Buchin went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs.
Laingsburg took a 1-0 lead in the first inning and after trailing 4-1, tied the game at 4 with a three-run uprising in the third. Ashley Bila singled to open the inning in front of Hailey Bila’s run-scoring triple, Madison Wagner’s fielder’s choice and Buchin’s two-run double.
The Shamrocks pulled away with two runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth, taking advantage of four Laingsburg errors.
Carly Scheurer hit two doubles and drove in two runs for the Shamrocks in Game 1. Leadoff hitter Rylee Scheurer also had two hits with three stolen bases.
In Game 2, Laingsburg took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Hailey Bila lined a one-out double and Wagner drilled a run-scoring single. Portland St. Patrick, however, scored seven times in the bottom of the first with five hits and two Laingsburg errors.
The Wolfpack chipped away with one run in the third and two more in the fifth to pull within 7-4.
The Shamrocks tacked on four more runs in the bottom of the fifth and one in the sixth.
Ashley Bila had two hits for Laingsburg, including a triple and one RBI. Hailey Bila, Wagner, Buchin and Ella Merrell also hit safely for the Wolfpack.
Natalie Teachout lined a double and a single for the Shamrocks and drove in three runs.
Buchin took the loss for the Wolfpack. She pitched two innings and surrendered eight runs on seven hits. She struck out two and walked one. Hailey Bila pitched four innings of relief and gave up four runs on three hits. She struck out three and walked three.
Carly Scheurer pitched all seven innings for Portland St. Patrick. She gave up four runs on six hits with nine strikeouts and one walk.
Ashley Bila, a sophomore who set a state record by scoring 93 times last year while batting .620, said the Wolfpack hit the ball hard, but made too many fielding mistakes.
“We all could have worked better as a team and strung more hits together but overall, we just need to keep playing together as a team and learn from this loss and keep getting better,” she said.
