STANDISH — Chesaning improved to 6-1 Tuesday by topping Standish-Sterling 110-37 as the Indians placed first and second in eight of the 11 events.
Chesaning opened by setting two school records in the 200-yard medley relay. Levi Maier, Kaden Liebrock, Drew Beckman and Corbin Walker set a boys record of 2 minutes, 5.34 seconds. Gwen Lapine, Kate Lewis, Karlie Lewis and Sophie Grover set a new girls record of 2:09.36.
Beckman set a boys record in the 200 individual medley (2:28.35).
Chesaning also set two records in the 400 free relay. Caleb Chalco, Maier, Liebrock and Beckman set a boys record of 4:09.04. Karlie Lewis, Kate Lewis, Grover and Lapine set a girls record of 4:21.25.
