DURAND — Jordyn Lawrence scored 14 points and Kennedy Pawloski scored 13 as Durand defeated Montrose 43-24 Friday in girls basketball action.
“We used pressure defense to jump out to a 9-0 lead,” said Durand coach Cecil Cole.
Jessica Winslow added six points, 11 rebounds and four blocks for the Railroaders (4-5, 3-3 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference). Lawrence also supplied five rebounds and four steals.
