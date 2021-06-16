ACME – Bradley Smithson moved five shots in front at the Turtle Creek Casino Michigan Open Championship Tuesday.
The Michigan State University golfer from Grand Rapids shot a 5-under 67 on The Bear course to lead the state championship for the second consecutive round and stand at 11-under 133.
“It’s pretty cool to be in the lead at this one,” said Smithson, the son of PGA golf professional Gary Smithson, who now works with Yamaha Golf Cars Plus.
The closest chasers are a pair of Ann Arbor golfers. Patrick Wilkes-Krier shot a 67 for 138, and he was joined there by Tyler Copp who shot 68.
Chesaning native Cody Haughton did not make the cut, which was set at 8-over par. He finished the tournament at 12 over.
Haque paces
Amateur field
SAGINAW – Oakland University golfer Veronica Haque shot a 1-under 70 Tuesday for a 143 and Michigan Women’s Amateur stroke play medalist honors Tuesday at Saginaw Country Club.
She will be the top seed in the bracket of 32 as match play in the championship starts today and continues through Friday.
Ariel Chang of Macomb shot 74 for 144 and the No. 2 seed. Corunna native Emme Lantis shot an 82 and finished with a 162 total over the two days, missing the match play cut by two strokes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.