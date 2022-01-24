New Lothrop’s wrestling team took home first place honors at the Marcellus Tournament despite splitting up its team to also send a contingent of athletes to the Hudson Super 16 Tournament.
In Marcellus, the Hornets sent eight wrestlers to championship matches. Leo Bauman (112 pounds), Jack Kulhanek (145), Alex Mulcahy (189) and Cooper Symons (215) all won weight class titles. Hunter Wolfe (103), Dalton Birchmeier (130), Brady Gross (160) and Cole Noonan (189) were runners-up.
New Lothrop’s eight-man squad at Hudson took third place by scoring 1151/2 points. Dundee (2311/2) and Hudson (181) were the top two teams.
Defending state champion Isiah Pasik won the heavyweight title for the Hornets, scoring a 5-1 win over Montrose’ Levi Harber in the finals. He finished 4-0 on the day.
Blake Wendling took second for the Hornets at 103.
