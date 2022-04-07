FOWLERVILLE — The Owosso boys track and field team had three first-place finishes at Wednesday’s Fowlerville Early Season Open.
No team scores were available at press-time. Tyler Hufnagel won the 300-meter hurdles for the Trojans in 45.38 seconds. Seth Hintz of Owosso won the discus with a throw of 122 feet, 11 inches. The Trojans also won the 1,600-meter relay in 3:55.20 thanks to Fletcher Johnson, Charles Goldman, Mason Brecht and Gavin Mecomber.
Caden Aldrich of Byron was first in the 200 dash (24.66), while teammate Nathan Webster won the 110 hurdles (18.11).
Todd Nanasy of Morrice won the shot put with a throw off 44-7.
In the girls competition, Owosso’s Libby Summerland won the 200 dash (29.26) and Trojans Josie Jenkinson, Emma Johnson, Mira Sivulka and Julionna West topped the 3,200 relay (12:02.0).
Ella Wyzga of Morrice won the shot put (27-2).
