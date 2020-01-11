VERMONTVILLE — Perry head coach Mike Shauver won his 100th varsity game Friday as the Ramblers cruised past Vermontville Maple Valley 72-47.
Caleb Leykauf scored 23 points to lead the Ramblers (4-1, 3-0 Greater Lansing Activities Conference) to their fourth straight win. C.J. King had six points and nine rebounds, and Brodie Kassa contributed seven points and five assists.
Shauver, now in his 10th season, is 100-91.
Curtis Walker led the Lions (1-5, 0-3) with 14 points.
Ovid-Elsie 65, Montrose 36
ELSIE — Justin Moore had 24 points and 11 rebounds as Ovid-Elsie cruised to 6-0 on the season.
Shayne Loynes added 19 points for the Maruaders (5-0 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference). Cal Byrnes added six rebounds, five assists and six steals.
“We’re proud of the way we started the game,” O-E coach Josh Latz said. Justin was just a monster tonight inside.”
Ty Stewart was the high scorer for Montrose (0-6, 0-4) with six points.
Clio 58, Corunna 45
CLIO — Caleb Stahr scored 14 points but Corunna lost 58-45 to unbeaten Clio Friday.
Cole Mieske posted 11 points and Carson Socia added eight for the Cavaliers (3-4, 1-4 Flint Metro Stars).
Clio improved to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in league play.
Genesee Christian 61, Morrice 56
MORRICE — Genesee Christian held off Morrice 61-56 Friday.
Todd Nanasy scored 18 points for the Orioles (1-3, 1-3 Genesee Area Conference). Peyton Smith added 14 points and Shane Cole scored 11.
Genesee Christian improved to 3-3 overall and 2-2 in the GAC. The Soldiers were led by Lewis Jones’ 20 points.
Chesaning 59, Lakeville 40
OTISVILLE — Chesaning defeated Otisville Lakeville 59-40 to win their third straight and improve to 4-2.
Rae’Quonn Parham led the team in scoring with 14 points. He also added three rebounds, three steals, assist and a block.
Ethan Gray also finished in double digits with 11 points on the night.
LakeVille lost its 16th straight game.
NEW LOTHROP 67, MT. MORRIS 54
NEW LOTHROP — Ty Kohlmann and Jacob Graves each scored 12 points and New Lothrop remained unbeaten.
Avery Moore and Luke Birchmeier scored eight points apiece for the Hornets (6-0, 5-0), who kept pace with fellow unbeaten Ovid-Elsie atop the MMAC standings. Dylan Shaydik added seven points.
Mt. Morris fell to 3-4 overall and 3-2 in the league.
PERRY 72, MAPLE VALLEY 47
PERRY (4-1, 3-0): Brodie Crim 4 0-0 9, Gage Foster 2 2-5 6, Anthony Lewis 3 1-2 8, Kyle Olhmer 2 2-5 7, C.J. King 3 0-0 6, Jared Warfle 1 1-2 3, Caleb Leykauf 9 0-0 23, Brodie Kassa 3 1-2 7. Totals: 28 7-16 72.
MAPLE VALLEY (1-5, 0-3): Curtis Walker 5 4-4 14. Totals: 15 12-18 47.
Perry 19 17 22 14 — 72
Maple Valley 2 9 20 16 — 47
3-Point Goals: Maple Valley 5 ; Perry 9 (Leykauf 5, Olhmer 1, Lewis 1, Crim 1). Rebounds: Perry 43 (King 9). Assists: Perry 18 (Kassa 5). Steals: Perry 9. Blocked Shots: Perry 6. Turnovers: Perry 9.
OVID-ELSIE 65, MONTROSE 36
MONTROSE (0-6, 0-4): Ty Sweet 2 0-0 6.
OVID-ELSIE (6-0, 5-0): Shayne Loynes 8 0-0 19, Jackson Thornton 4 0-0 8, Justin Moore 11 2-6 24, Aaron Hurst 1 2-6 5, Dylan Carman 3 0-0 7, Carson Gregory 1 0-0 2. Totals: 28 4-12 65.
Montrose 1 13 12 8 — 36
Ovid-Elsie 18 15 20 12 — 65
3-Point Goals: Ovid-Elsie 5 (Loynes 3, Hurst 1, Carman 1). Rebounds: Ovid-Elsie 46 (Moore 11, Hurst 8, Cal Byrnes 6); Montrose 20. Assists: Ovid-Elsie 21 (Byrnes 5, Hurst 5, Carman 4). Steals: Ovid-Elsie 12 (Byrnes 6). Blocked Shots: Ovid-Elsie 1.
BYRON 47, DURAND 44 (OT)
BYRON (3-3, 3-3 MMAC): Braden Hoffman 6 2-2 14, Josh Green 5 1-2 13, Jacob Huhn 4 1-3 11, Jacob Miller 0 3-6 3, Casey Hatfield 2 0-0 4, Caleb Oliver 1 0-2 2. Totals: 18 7-15 47.
DURAND (1-5, 0-5 MMAC): Jaylen Jones 7 1-2 16, Chandler Cleveland 4 4-7 14, Kyle Winslow 3 0-1 6, Austin Kelley 0 3-7 3, Gabe Lynn 1 0-0 2, Austin Frizzelle 1 0-2 3. Totals: 16 8-19 44.
Byron 6 6 19 9 7 — 47
Durand 11 10 6 13 4 — 44
3-Point Goals: Durand 4 (Cleveland 2, Jones 1, Frizzelle 1). Byron 4 (Green 2, Huhn 2).
CLIO 58, CORUNNA 45
CORUNNA (3-4, 1-4 FLINT METRO STARS): Carson Socia 3 0-4 8, Cole Mieske 4 1-2 11, Porter Zeeman 0 1-2 1, Scout Jones 1 0-0 2, Nick Steinacker 0 1-2 1, Cale Star 4 2-6 14, Jake Conklin 1- 3-4 5, Peyton TerMeer 1 0-0 3. Totals: 14 8-20 45.
CLIO (7-0, 5-0 FLINT METRO STARS): Latavious Vaughter 18 points.
Corunna 8 15 8 14 — 45
Clio 11 18 15 14 — 58
3-Point Goals: Corunna 9 ( Stahr 4, Socia 2, Mieske 2, TerMeer 1).
New Lothrop 67, Mount Morris 54
Mt.Morris (3-4, 3-2): J.Benton 5 10-15 20, S.Tagg 6 3-6 17 Totals: 17 15-25 54.
New Lothrop (6-0, 5-0): Ty Kohlman 4 2-6 12, Jacob Graves 4 4-6 12, Bryce Ricardson 5 1-2 13, Avery Moore 4 0-1 8 Totals: 25 11-25 67.
Mt. Morris 9 9 16 20 — 54
New Lothrop 20 11 24 15 — 67
