BYRON — James Miller scored all three of his goals in the second half as Byron blanked Bath 5-0 in a Division 4 boys soccer district opener Wednesday.
Byron (16-3) advanced to the district semifinals at 5 p.m. Tuesday against Genesee Christian (6-7-4) at Lansing Christian High School.
Miller — who now has 27 goals and a school-record 23 assists this season — was joined in the scoring column by teammates Hawkins Whitehead and Nathan Webster. Byron led 2-0 at halftime before Miller scored in the 46th, 55th and 60th minutes.
Billy Bailey made seven saves for the Eagles and Caleb Joslin made two. Johnathan Magee, Mason Stark, Justin Frye, Nathan Webster and Ben Anibal all had assists.
Freeland 4,
Chesaning 1
FREELAND — Freeland ended Chesaning’s boys soccer season, 4-1, Wednesday in a Division 3 district opener.
The Falcons, improving to 12-4-4, advanced to play Alma (11-4-4) at 5 p.m. Monday at Chesaning.
Chesaning finished with a 4-9-2 record.
Swartz Creek 2,
Owosso 1 (SO)
OWOSSO — Swartz Creek eliminated Owosso from the postseason, winning 2-1 Monday in a shootout according to the Dragons’ athletic Twitter account.
The game was tied at 1 after regulation and two overtime periods.
No other details were reported. The Trojans finished the season 6-8-2 overall.
Swartz Creek (5-13-2) advanced to next week’s district semifinal against Clio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.