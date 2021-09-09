PERRY — Perry and Leslie battled to a 2-2 draw Wednesday.
Sawyer Beardslee and Bryce Krupp scored for the Ramblers. Drake VanWormer and Jacob Burnham had one assist each.
Perry (1-5-1) trailed 2-1 when Krupp headed home a crossing pass from Burnham. Brogan Dodge scored both goals for Leslie (0-6-2).
