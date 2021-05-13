ELSIE — A strong start from Perry sophomore right-hander Jylon Peek in the opener propelled Perry to a 9-2, 15-1 doubleheader sweep of Ovid-Elsie Wednesday.
Peek struck out seven and walked three in six innings to improve to 3-0 on the season.
“Today our defense was excellent,” Perry coach Lonney Norton said. “It was probably the best we’ve played defensively all year.”
Perry (8-12) had three hits in the first game and took advantage of 14 walks.
Ovid-Elsie (3-14) walked a total of 24 batters in the twinbill while giving up only 12 hits — nine of which came in the nightcap. The Marauders were coming off a Mid-Michigan Activities Conference doubleheader two nights earlier and were resting their best pitching arms, head coach Luke Martin said.
“We pitched N0. 4 and 5 and Perry was on pitchers 1 and 2,” Martin said. “It makes a difference.”
Peek who is maintaining an ERA around 1.00 this season, had a no-hitter going until the bottom of the fourth. The lanky hurler had the Marauders off balance, mixing his off-speed pitches with fastballs.
“What was working best for me today was the curveball, my changeup and the slider,” Peek said.
Norton said Peek has emerged as a go-to pitcher for the Ramblers.
“He’s had a very good season and I think he’s at 50 (strikeouts) now in five starts,” Norton said. “He’s throwing definitely really, really well. He’s locating really well.”
Perry scored four runs in the first inning without a hit. O-E starter Dylan Carman walked four batters and Andrew McConnell drove in the Ramblers’ first run with a groundout. The other three runs came on wild pitches.
In the second inning, Perry’s Cole Alli got on base with an infield single. Two walks and two batters who were hit by pitches resulted in the Ramblers expanding the lead to 6-0.
Ovid-Elsie got its first hit in the fourth when Tyler Bancroft smacked a one-out double to center to score a run, closing the deficit to 6-1. The Marauders made it 6-2 in the fifth as Braxton Stenger tripled to right field and scored on Kayden Leslie’s groundout. Dylan Carman laced a two-out double.
Joey McGraw-Allen leveled a two-run single for Perry in the sixth and McConnell drove in the final run with a fly to centerfield. Blake Lantis added a double.
Clay Sawyer pitched a scoreless seventh to close out the win.
Martin said he got a solid relief stint from left-hander Perrien Rasch. Resch worked 42/3 innings and gave up four runs on two hits. He struck out three, but walked seven.
“Rasch pitched well in the first game and it was a positive for us,” Martin said.
The Ramblers completed in the five-inning nightcap. McConnell hammered a three-run homer to left field past the 300-foot sign to give the Ramblers a 13-1 lead in the third. The Ramblers scored two runs in the first, eight in the second, four in the third and one in the fifth.
McConnell, who batted 2-for-2 with three RBIs, said he turned on a fastball for the homer.
“It was down the middle,” McConnell said. “Coach said, ‘Let the first one go,’ so we could move the runners around. And so I did. The next pitch, he threw it right down the plate and I swung.”
Bryce Krupp powered a three-run double in the second inning and Jack Lamb had a double and a single with two RBIs for Perry. Alli had two singles with an RBI and Tristan Krupp laced a double and drove in two runs.
Alli worked the first inning on the mound and gave up two hits and one run. Reliever Brady Lantis threw the final four innings, striking out six and walking two. He gave up no runs or hits.
Leslie hit a first-inning triple for Ovid-Elsie, while Bancroft singled, also in the first frame.
Leslie took the loss, lasing 1 1/3 innings and giving up 10 runs on six hits with four walks. He struck out two.
