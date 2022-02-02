ELSIE — Ovid-Elsie improved to 12-0 by conquering visiting Perry 72-51 Tuesday.
Logan Thompson scored a team-high 23 points on 9 of 14 shooting for the Marauders, who led 19-9 after one quarter.
Dylan Carman had 14 points, making three 3-pointers for O-E. Adam Barton added 11 points with eight rebounds, while Axel Newell scored 10 points with seven rebounds, three steals, three assists and two blocked shots. Clay Wittenberg chipped in eight points and six assists.
No information was available on Perry’s stat leaders. The Ramblers fell to 6-6.
OVID-ELSIE SCORING: Braxton Stenger 1 0-1 2, Axel Newell 4 1-2 10, Jacob Tomasek 0 1-2 1, Adam Barton 5 1-2 11, Dylan Carman 5 1-2 14, Alex Eichenberg 1 0-0 3, Clay Wittenberg 3 1-1 8, Logan Thompson 9 4-5 23. Totals 28 9-16 72.
New Lothrop 60, Birch Run 40
NEW LOTHROP — Ty Kohlmann scored 26 points as New Lothrop defeated Birch Run 60-40 Tuesday.
The Hornets ran out to a 14-1 lead after one quarter and improved to 5-5 overall.
“That was the best start to a game all year,” New Lothrop coach Brady Simons said. “We have really struggled in the first quarter for some reason lately but tonight we came out with great energy on the defensive end. And we shot well and that led to a 14-1 lead after one.”
Ryan Heslip and Jaden Curry each scored seven points for New Lothrop.
Birch Run fell to 2-10.
NEW LOTHROP SCORING: Ty Kohlmann 4 9-13 26, Ryan Heslip 3 0-0 7, Jaden Curry 3 1-2 7, Max Spencer 2 0-0 6, Jordan Belmer 2 0-0 4, Zack Graves 2 0-0 4, Joe Bitterman 1 0-0 3, Cannan Cromwell 1 0-0 2. Luke Henige 0 1-2 1.
Fenton 50, Corunna 47
FENTON — Fenton edged Corunna 50-47 Tuesday despite Peyton Termeer’s team-high 15 points.
The Tigers used a 21-10 fourth-quarter run to pull out the victory.
The Cavaliers (5-6) got 12 points from Wyatt Bower and 10 points from Jaden Edington. Termeer made three 3-pointers.
Fenton (7-4) was topped by Seth Logan’s 23 points. Connor Luck added 10 points.
CORUNNA SCORING: Wyatt Bower 5 0-1 12, Tarick Bower 2 1-2 6, Peyton Termeer 5 2-2 15, Braylon Socia 1 0-0 3, Jaden Edington 5 0-0 10, A.J. Brieger 0 1-2 1. Totals 18 4-7 47.
Mt. Morris 86, Byron 53
BYRON — Mt. Morris downed Byron 86-53 despite Justin Frye’s 16 points, four rebounds and three assists.
James Miller scored 12 points with 13 rebounds and three blocks for the Eagles (4-5 MMAC, 4-7 overall). Nathan Erdman scored 12 points with three blocks. Trevor Ritter added six points and six rebounds.
Mt. Morris improved to 4-6 in the MMAC and 5-6 overall.
BYRON SCORING: Justin Frye 16 points, James Miller 12 points, Nathan Erdman 12 points, Trevor Ritter 6 points, Mitchell Morrow 4 points, Johnathan Magee 2 points, Caden Aldrich 1 point.
Flushing 72, Owosso 45
OWOSSO — Flushing turned back Owosso 72-45 as the Trojans fell to 0-11. No other details were available at press-time.
The Raiders improved to 10-1. Owosso fell to 0-11.
