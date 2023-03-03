DETROIT — Twenty-eight wrestlers from eight local schools earned the right to compete for the title of best in the state within their respective divisions at the MHSAA individual wrestling finals at Ford Field. By the end of Friday’s opening rounds only three of those 28 were left standing in the main bracket, with the remainder having been consigned to the consolation field.
Those three stalwarts are Talan Parsons, of Ovid-Elsie, and Grayson Orr and Daven Lockwood, of New Lothrop.
Parsons, a junior, steamrolled his way to the Division 3 championship round at 113 pounds, pinning all four of his foemen in under four minutes.
The Marauder mat menace has plenty of “been-there-before” in him, having won a state title at 106 pounds last year. Additionally, he was a runner-up at 106 in 2021.
A heavy favorite to nab title No. 2, the top-seeded Parsons improved his personal record to 50-0 on the year with his run. He’ll face Grand Rapids Catholic Central freshman Dale Gant in the final. Gant (39-6) made his way to the title match with a technical fall win in Round 1, a 4-3 decision in Round 2 and a 5:08 fall in the semifinals.
Gant and Parsons have squared off before, with Parsons notching an 8-2 decision over Gant on Jan. 7 at the DCC Invitational.
New Lothrop’s Orr (38-2) is also making a repeat finals appearance. The Hornet senior was the Division 4 runner-up at 215 pounds last season. This time around he earned a berth at 285 pounds, pinning his first two opponents in just over a minute apiece before grinding out a hard-fought win over Bangor’s Zachary Hayes, 5-3.
He’ll face top-seeded Ethan Westfall (44-0) of Reading on Friday. Westfall accounts for one of Orr’s two losses this season. The two previously met at the Todd Stern Blackhawk Invitational on Jan. 28, with Westfall taking a squeaker from Orr, 6-5.
Lockwood (30-6) is new to center stage. He placed eighth at 112 pounds in 2022. This year, he’s a finalist at 120, having walked a tightrope path to get there.
Round 1 was easy enough — he quickly dispatched Hudson Decker of Onaway with a 47 second pin — but his quarter- and semifinal victories came in low-scoring, one-point decisions: 3-2 over Hudson’s Julien Kimling and 2-1 over Hanover Horton’s A.J. Fielder.
Now Lockwood draws top-seeded Wesley Edie (37-6) of Grass Lake, whom he has not previously faced.
The other local wrestlers at Ford Field on Friday were Chesaning’s Quinton Everett, Keyra Garcia and Krysta Luce; Corunna’s Xavier Anderson, Decklan Davis and Dayne Zeeman; Durand’s Darrin and Drew Alward; Laingsburg’s Aden Baynes and Mikey Brooks; New Lothrop’s Dalton Birchmeier, Parker Noonan, Calep Sharp, Colton Symons, Joseph Torres and Blake Wendling; Ovid-Elsie’s Ava Juhas, Haley McClung, Maddisyn Miller and Kaia Spiess; Owosso’s Hailee Hendry and Paige Heise; and Perry’s Cameron Doody, Reed Van Wormer and Jackson Porter.
One of Friday’s more surprising early exits was that of Durand’s Darrin Alward. The Railroader senior had entered the day undefeated at 41-0 , but exited the D-3 165-pound main draw in the second round, falling to Jacob Fenbert of Dundee, 6-3.
