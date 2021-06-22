ELSIE — Ovid-Elsie will welcome back its 1970 and 1971 Mid-Michigan B Conference championship football players, coaches, cheerleaders and managers Aug. 26 for a 50th reunion.
Complimentary commemorative T-shirts will be given to members that attend this event. The 2021 Marauders will host Portland that evening at 7 p.m. Those interested in attending may contact Frank Quine at (989) 666-5810 with their T-shirt size by June 30.
The 1970 and 1971 Marauders both went 5-0 in the Mid-Michigan B Conference.
