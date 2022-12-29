CORUNNA — Corunna scored the game’s first 10 points and coasted to a lopsided, 70-19 victory over Perry Wednesday in the first round of the Shiawassee Shootout.
The Cavaliers’ smothering press ruffled every one of the Ramblers’ feathers in this one, generating 31 turnovers. The Cavaliers (5-0) will advance to play 4-0 Laingsburg in Friday’s 7:30 p.m. Shiawassee Shootout championship game at home.
Corunna junior guard Braylon Socia had a double-double on Wednesday, finishing with 17 points, 12 rebounds and chipping in six assists and five steals to boot. Socia scored 14 of his points in the first half, as the Cavaliers led 18-5 after one quarter and 53-13 by halftime.
“I think we set the tone defensively early on,” said Corunna coach Rocky Buscemi. “And it created some easy offense for us. We had nine 3-pointers and so we shot it pretty well from out there, which always makes the game a little easier.”
Ten Cavs scored as they shared the rock well. Brevin Boilore had 12 points and six rebounds. Logan Vowell added 10 points from Logan Vowell, and Parker Isham had nine.
Six of Corunna’s 3-pointers came in the first half. A 35-8 second-quarter run, capped by Isham’s triple at the halftime buzzer, put the exclamation point on things.
Boilore said he was happy how Corunna responded after time off.
“I’m just proud of how we came back after Christmas break and having a long time off,” Boilore said. “And just getting back into it — running hard, pressuring. I think we were pretty good at every level the ball went to . We mesh well together. We’re 11 deep.”
Socia agreed with Boilore’s assesment of Corunna’s cohesion.
“He summed it up pretty well,” Socia said. “We just play really well together.”
Tristan Krupp scored eight points for Perry (2-4), which was held scoreless in the third quarter and scored just six points in the second half. DJ Jenks added four points for the Ramblers.
“It was a perfect storm for Corunna tonight,” said Perry coach Scott Selbig. “We’re just going to flush our mouths of that one and get ready for Durand.”
Selbig said that his young squad wasn’t quite ready to cope with the pressure that Corunna came with Wednesday.
“With our youth, we probably didn’t handle it (the pressure) the way we should have,” Selbig said. “I called a few timeouts and hats off to them (the Cavaliers) with their pressure. It was simple we just didn’t clear it out and bring the ball up but give Corunna credit.”
PERRY SCORING: D.J. Jenks 1 1-2 4, Austin Poirier 0 1-2 1, Jylon Peek 0 1-2 1, Tristan Krupp 2 4-5 8, Joey McGraw-Allen 1 0-0 2, Ty Webb 1 0-0 2, Michael Werner 0 0-2 0, Tanner Selbig 0 1-2 1. Totals 5 8-15 19.
CORUNNA SCORING: Tarick Bower 2 0-0 4, Dakari McGee 1 0-0 2, Braylon Socia 7 1-2 17, Wyatt Bower 0 2-4 2, Peyton TerMeer 1 0-0 3, Brevin Boilore 4 2-2 12, AJ Brieger 2 2-3 6, Parker Isham 3 1-2 9, Logan Vowell 3 3-3 10, Logan Roka 2 0-0 5. Totals 25 11-16 70.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.