Corunna junior guard Braylon Socia, left, dribbles upcourt in the first half against Perry Wednesday during the Shiawassee Shootout semifinals at Corunna High School. Socia scored 17 points with 12 rebounds, six assists and five steals to lead the Cavaliers past the Ramblers, 70-19.

 Argus-Press Photo/Jerome Murphy

CORUNNA — Corunna scored the game’s first 10 points and coasted to a lopsided, 70-19 victory over Perry Wednesday in the first round of the Shiawassee Shootout.

The Cavaliers’ smothering press ruffled every one of the Ramblers’ feathers in this one, generating 31 turnovers. The Cavaliers (5-0) will advance to play 4-0 Laingsburg in Friday’s 7:30 p.m. Shiawassee Shootout championship game at home.

