CORUNNA — Larry Bulemore, age 73, a former long-time teacher and coach at New Lothrop High School, died Wednesday at home but will be remembered fondly for all of the student/athletes he impacted for more than four decades.
Bulemore was a New Lothrop Schools teacher for 36 years and was a substitute teacher at Corunna and New Lothrop for 11 years after his retirement.
He also coached track and field for 44 years and basketball for 48 years.
Bulemore was named Assistant Coach of the Year by the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan (BCAM) in 2012. His team’s posted more than 800 wins in basketball and 200 in track and field, winning three titles. He also coached football and cross country at New Lothrop and as an assistant, coached under seven different head coaches.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday at Owosso First Church of the Nazarene. His family will receive friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home Saturday from 2-8 p.m. and on Sunday, from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.
Bulemore graduated from Corunna High School and later Central Michigan University with a Master’s in Education.
